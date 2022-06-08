Alison Bechdel Just Updated the Rules to the Bechdel Test for a Very Specific Reason

Details
IN Movies

Screen Shot 2022 06 08 at 4.06.56 PM cd681

If you’re checking whether or not a piece of media is feminist, the Bechdel Test—coined by writer Alison Bechdel in her 1985 comic strip Dykes to Watch Out For—is a good place to start. It asks just three questions: are two women present in the work? If so, do those women have at least one conversation? And is that conversation about anything but a man? If the answer to all of those questions is yes, the test is passed!

Though the Bechdel Test has become widely popularized, it’s imperfect. There’s simply no way any set of 3 yes/no questions can cover all of the complexities of feminism and representation in fiction. For example, the array of lesbian movies with tragic endings may pass the Bechdel Test, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t stereotype lesbian relationships as overly dramatic and scandalous. It also doesn’t at all account for older women, who are still looked upon as undesirable by Hollywood. And now, it’s become the subject of controversy on Twitter, as users debate how useful it can be for analyzing Hulu’s new movie, Fire Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire Island is a queer retelling of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, centered around a group of gay men finding love and friendship on what might be their last vacation together. Every significant character, besides Margaret Cho’s Erin, is a gay man. It’s a fun, tender, refreshingly queer rom-com—but, as writer Hanna Rosin complained in a now deleted tweet, it doesn’t pass the Bechdel Test. In her view, it actually completely fails the Bechdel Test, prompting her to ask, “Do we just ignore the drab lesbian stereotypes bc cute gay Asian boys?” Of course, Gay Twitter wasn’t into that take, which is why the tweet was promptly deleted and an apology was issued.

  

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosin was right in that the film offers little representation for lesbians, but she tragically missed the mark in minimizing the roles of the “cute gay Asian boys.” Gay AAPI characters are exceptionally rare in Hollywood, and Fire Island centers not one, but two gay AAPI couples. The men in these couples aren’t tokens—their stories are rich, carefully developed, and faithful to what is perhaps Jane Austen’s most iconic novel. In no way could their romances have been fleshed out fully if the movie were to try and adequately represent every queer identity imaginable. 

Alison Bechdel jumped into the debate to set the record straight, adding a very specific exception to her rule: 

 This is in reference to a scene where characters Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Will (Conrad Ricamora) discuss their love of Alice Munro. Thanks to that scene, and Bechdel’s blessing, Fire Island passes the Bechdel Test. Bechdel’s tongue-in-cheek amendment also delivers an important reminder; the Bechdel Test isn’t rigid, nor is it all encompassing. A completely accurate Bechdel Test, with no exceptions, would require thousands more corollaries—that’s simply too much to tweet.

Perhaps the film doesn’t pass the “unamended” Bechdel Test, but it does make visible the queer, Asian identities which are so often disregarded and ignored. The Bechdel Test is just one of many ways to measure representation in film; it is not, however, an excuse to detract from the accomplishments of a movie centering marginalized people, even if that movie doesn't highlight every marginalized identity. Misrepresentation isn’t the fault of Fire Island. It’s the fault of a movie industry that’s hesitant to tell stories about underrepresented groups.

Top photo: still from MacArthur foundaiton Youtube video 

Jade Mosley is a student at Smith College studying Government and Political Science. She is especially interested in writing about politics and women's rights.
Tags: Alison Bechdel , Bechdel Test , Fire Island , Bowen Yang , Twitter

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2022 06 08 at 4.06.56 PM cd681

Alison Bechdel Just Updated the Rules to the Bechdel Test for a Very Specific Reason

Kate Bush New Zealand 1978 a80db

Kate Bush: 9 Brilliant Things to Know About Her, For Those Just Discovering Her Now

1BmP1Hpg_f4076.jpg

Tarotscopes - Summer Horoscopes Inspired By The Tarot

leagueoftheirown c633c

Broad City's Abbi Jacobson is Making A New TV Series Based on "A League of Their Own"—and it's Queer and Inclusive

female truckers tik tok bust magazine summer 2022 cc2eb

Female Truck Drivers Are Finding Community and Celebrity On TikTok, And Sharing Their Stories Of What It's Like Being A Woman On The Road

fluvoge 56a53

Happy Feet! We ship the new Fluevog x Zandra Rhodes collab!

RebelWilson 746fb

Rebel Wilson Comes Out as Gay During Pride Month and It's A Whole Celebration

image1_831f0_65d9a.jpg

Live Music and Queer Poetry: "Queers of Noise" is the Dyke March NYC Afterparty You Don't Want to Miss

BUST_SamJay_March22_HRF-3175_fdbe6.jpg

Sam Jay Continues To Explore Tough Topics, Like Losing Her Mother Young On Season 2 Of Her Late-Night Show PAUSE With Sam Jay

Untitled design 6c476

Making Her Mark: Claw Money Looks Back on 20 Years of Her Subversive Streetwear Brand

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar