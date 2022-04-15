"We're All Going To The World's Fair" Is A Slow-Burning Exploration of The Dark Side of Social Media

Details
IN Movies

We Are All Going To The Worlds Fair Key Still 6dd03

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun

Writer/director/editor Jane Schoenbrun’s feature debut, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, is a harrowing peek into teenage isolation and the pervasive power of the Internet. 

Casey (Anna Cobb) is embarking upon the “World’s Fair Challenge,” an online horror game that triggers mysterious transformations in the player. Creepypasta-style videos featuring real YouTube content creators document graphic physical and psychological transitions, but the viewer is left wondering how much of Casey’s transformation is real and how much is for the benefit of those who stumble across her videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

This slow-burn story makes great use of webcam footage shot in Casey’s attic bedroom, which is decorated with glow-in-the-dark stars and blacklight paint, contrasted against snowy, lonely scenes of the mundane world. The only person Casey directly communicates with is via Skype; JLB, played by horror veteran Michael J. Rogers, uses an eerie illustrated avatar in lieu of his real face, all of which gives an unsettling subtext to his guidance and concern when it’s revealed that he’s much older than the baby-faced girl. 

Cobb’s raw talent is hard to deny, especially after a freak-out sequence sure to make many “scariest moments” listicles. Both the filmmaking and her performance give the film a sense of chilling authenticity that lingers long after the credits roll. Instead of offering quick jump scares or more traditional gore, Schoenbrun’s film forces us to look inward. The less you know about this one the better, but it’s sure to leave you reeling. –Danielle Ryan

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair is out April 22nd 

This review originally appeared in BUST's Spring 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

header photo: Utopia 

Tags: We’re All Going to the World’s Fair , Jane Schoenbrun , World’s Fair Challenge , teen films , coming of age films

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Afire 04305 9e6a8

Keke Palmer Scores Big For Black Women And Liberation In "Alice" Now Streaming On Demand

taraji shaniqwa 54d06

Taraji P. Henson Was Just Appointed To The White House's HBCU Board Of Advisors – But What Does That Even Mean?

Hollie Fernando WET LEG MAIN ret 240dpi fbab4

Album of the Week: "Wet Leg" by Wet Leg

Maita WildForYou 2ef34

MAITA's "I Just Want to Be Wild for You" Is Melodic and Twangy, With Razor-Sharp Edge

MayimBialikbyStormSantos copy 3a682 249ea

EXCLUSIVE: Mayim Bialik Talks Imposter Syndrome As A First-Time Director, and Her Latest Film, "As They Made Us"

dressing the resistance header bust magazine 4426f

"Dressing The Resistance" Features The Fashions of Women Activists, And Shows How People Have Historically Used Clothing To Activate Change

We Are All Going To The Worlds Fair Key Still 6dd03

"We're All Going To The World's Fair" Is A Slow-Burning Exploration of The Dark Side of Social Media

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar