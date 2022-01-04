Lesbian Nuns Behaving Badly in "Benedetta," a New Film From the Director of Cult-Classic "Showgirls"

Details
IN Movies

BENEDETTA Still 2 32472

Benedetta 

Co-written and directed by Paul Verhoeven 

ADVERTISEMENT

Out December 3

Over the course of his career, Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven has transitioned from sneered-at trash master to auteur, with “guilty pleasure” films like RoboCop, Total Recall, Showgirls, and even Starship Troopers garnering him reconsideration by cinephiles as a visionary of subversion. In 2008, he published a theological text, Jesus of Nazareth. So, it seems inevitable that he would eventually make a movie about horny nuns.

New Fall Issue d217c

Inspired by Judith C. Brown’s biography Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy, Benedetta is exactly what you’d expect. Sister Benedetta Carlini (Virginie Efira) has baroque visions of Jesus, bleeds copiously from stigmata wounds, and succumbs to the wiles of a gorgeous neophyte named Bartolomea (Daphne Patakia) who fingers Benedetta’s bum during services. As Benedetta gains power at the convent, the sisters begin to suspect she’s full of BS, especially the pragmatic abbess (Charlotte Rampling). The plot thickens with political intrigue and allusions that may be lost on viewers lacking historical context—but let’s face it, we’re really here to see Benedetta and Bartolomea ditch their nuns’ habits and pick up some bad ones. When it comes to nunsploitation, Benedetta’s blasphemy falls somewhere between Black Narcissus (1947) and The Devils (1971). And its New York premiere even drew protestors—in this day and age, that’s nothing to sniff at. jenni miller

 

Header photo courtesy of IFC Films

This review originally appeared in BUST's Winter 2021/2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

Tags: Benedetta , Paul Verhoeven , showgirls , Virginie Efira , Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy , judith c. brown.

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Passport 3D d933c

"Passport: A Graphic Memoir" Tells Sophia Glock's Story of Growing Up and Coming-of-Age as the Child of CIA Agents

pexels cottonbro 3401897 76d52

8 2022 New Years Resolutions That Don’t Involve Losing Weight

pexels andrea piacquadio 761963 43411

The Choice is Ours: This Year's 10 Best Musical Releases, according to BUST

DianaRoss ThankYou 650da

Diana Ross Proves She's Still The Boss on Her New Studio Album "Thank You"

JasmineMariephotos Gerald Carter 3 d85d0

Breathwork May Reduce Anxiety and Help Heal Trauma. Black Girls Breathing Founder Jasmine Marie Shows Us The Way

BENEDETTA Still 2 32472

Lesbian Nuns Behaving Badly in "Benedetta," a New Film From the Director of Cult-Classic "Showgirls"

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar