"Downton Abbey: A New Era" Teaser Trailer Debut Promises “The Grandest Escape of the Year." Whatever Could That Mean?

The teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era is finally here. Following the box office success of the first Downton Abbey film in 2019, which saw the Crawley’s preparing for a visit from the King and Queen of England, its sequel reveals a long-kept secret and a Crawley family summer vacation.

The trailer for A New Era opens on the Dowager Countess disclosing a past love affair, “Years ago before you were born, I met a man, and now I’ve come into possession of a villa in the South of France.” It teases a wedding, some new faces, and Gatsby-esque parties and frivolity on the French Riviera.

The beloved cast returns, including Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern as Robert and Cora Crawley, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, and everyone’s favorite Dame Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess. They will be joined by Hugh Dancy (Hannibal,) Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy,) Nathalie Baye (Catch Me If You Can) and Dominic West (The Wire,) though their roles have not yet been revealed.

Smith’s return is notable, since in the previous film her character, the Dowager Countess, confessed to her granddaughter Mary Crawley (Dockery) that she may not have long to live. “I’m leaving the family and the place that I treasure in talented hands,” she says, passing the torch to Mary.

Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis (The Art of Racing in the Rain, My Week with Marilyn) the film is set to be released in theaters March 18, 2022.

Kate is a writer and filmmaker living in Portland, Oregon. Kate's on Instagram @coolbeacom