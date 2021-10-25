Marvel's "Eternals" Pushes Women to Forefront of the Superhero Genre

Details
IN Movies

Screen Shot 2021 10 22 at 3.09.29 PM be041

As 2019’s Avengers: Endgame marked the conclusion of a decade-long series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to grow with new spin-off sagas. Marvel’s Eternals is rallying up the next superhero team to combat evil, only this time we are seeing women take the lead. A star-studded cast featuring icons like Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Madden, there are a lot of new faces making their MCU debut. 

 Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians) is set to be the first Asian woman to headline a Marvel film. Following the release of this year’s highly-anticipated Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Chan's character Sersi, is poised to push boundaries for the studio in expanding their league of heroes. The Eternals are a team of immortal aliens who have been secretly living on Earth for 7,000 years and are pushed out of the shadows to combat their evil counterparts, Deviants, following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Sersi is an Eternal who empathizes with humans and works alongside Ikaris (Richard Madden) to get the team back together and save humanity. According to director Chlóe Zhao, Chan’s role will make you “rethink what it means to be heroic,” as Sersi is “not your typical superhero.” In comparison to previous Marvel films, Sersi’s strengths don’t lie in her powers or her fighting skills, but in her connection to Earth.

 Oscar-winning filmmaker Chlóe Zhao is also changing the game as the first woman of color to direct an MCU production. Inspired by the world-building of films like Blade Runner 2049 or Arrival, Zhao entered this project fighting for more practical locations to fit her vision.

 When asked about Chan’s portrayal of Sersi, Zhao shared, “It has always been a passion for me to create a nuanced female superhero that is rarely seen in this genre. She[Chan] brought a beautiful sense of gentleness, compassion, and vulnerability to Sersi that I believe will invite viewers to rethink what it means to be heroic.”

New Fall Issue d217c

 Eternals has one of the most diverse casts in Marvel history, featuring its first deaf superhero played by Afro-Mexican actor Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead.) Taking on the role of Makkari, known for her superhuman speed, her deafness has been reconfigured as an asset rather than a disadvantage. According to Ridloff, “Let’s just say Makkari would not be as fast as she is if it wasn’t for her Deafness.”

 In contrast to the Marvel movies over the last decade, and the superhero genre as a whole, the MCU has started to diversify its cast and crew to feature more women and people of color. Salma Hayek, playing the role of Ajak, told Variety, “It’s not diverse for the sake of being diverse. It's the way [Zhao] chose every single one of us that really creates a family for the purpose of the Eternals.”

Marvel’s Eternals releases theatrically on November 5th; no Disney+ release date as of now. 

Top Photo: Screenshot / YouTube

Elizabeth Safaryn is a fourth-year student at New York University, studying Media & Communications. She lives in the Lower East Side of Manhattan and enjoys learning/writing about feminist representation in cinema and social media. You can follow her at @lizsafaryn
Tags: Marvel , Eternals , Disney films , Marvel cinematic universe , MCU , chloe zhao ,  Gemma Chan

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

the big hurt social media header 1 41a7a

In Her Memoir "The Big Hurt," Erika Schickel Looks At Her Self-Imposed Bad Girl Image Through A New Lens

vintage halloween postcards OSHAWA ARCHIVE 5a420

In the Early 1900's Halloween Was a Day for Young Women to Predict Their Lives and Future Husbands: A Look At the Unlikely Romantic History of All Hallow's Eve

rooney 96d7a

“With her eyes still open, she touched herself for a minute and a half, came noiselessly”: Sally Rooney Depicts Female Sexuality, Bi-sexuality, Intellectual Women, and Mental Illness in New Book “Beautiful World, Where are You”

pexels david fagundes 1904733 20fb4 copy

13 Epic Halloween Makeup Looks to Elevate Your Costume This Spooky Season

andra ion qsPHXC4T2cY unsplash 9c203

Spice Up Your Life: These Women Are Bringing the Flavors of Their Heritage to Home Cooks Everywhere

solange3 24678

Solange's Saint Heron Opens Free Library of Rare Books and Art By Black Authors and Creators Throughout History

BruisedDay3 00086 R c4a56

Halle Berry's Latest Character Finds Redemption In The Fighting Ring In Upcoming Netflix Sports-Drama "Bruised"

Screen Shot 2021 10 22 at 3.09.29 PM be041

Marvel's "Eternals" Pushes Women to Forefront of the Superhero Genre

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Fri Dec 03
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Sat Dec 04
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Sun Dec 05
View Full Calendar