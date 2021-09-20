Natalie Morales' Language Lessons, Plus Reviews for Birds of Paradise, and Dating & New York Starring Jaboukie Young-White

LANGUAGE LESSONS

Written and directed by Natalie Morales

Out September 10

Natalie Morales, the actor, has been gracing our screens for more than a decade (Parks & Recreation, Battle of the Sexes, Dead to Me), but Morales the director is having a moment: Language Lessons, which she co-wrote and stars in with Mark Duplass, is one of the two features she helmed during lockdown. It’s the quiet, intimate flipside to Plan B, the chaotic quest movie she directed for Hulu, and both are must-sees. Much of Language Lessons’ closeness comes from the format- it was filmed entirely over Zoom, the perfect vehicle for the touching tale of a long-distance relationship.

Duplass plays Adam, a guy whose husband gifts him weekly Spanish classes with Morales’ Cariño in Costa Rica. At first, Adam’s lavish home, “kept man” lifestyle, and charmingly self-centred banter rankle Cariño. But a tragedy sets their lessons on an unexpected trajectory, and with only two locations, two actors, and lots of talking, the story is carried mostly by their captivating charisma and chemistry. Audiences get to know each other, with all the awkwardness, caginess, and unexpected vulnerability an online-only relationship can foster. Watching can feel like eavesdropping, and you’ll want to keep spying on this duo after the final frame. - LISA BUTTERWORTH

BIRDS OF PARADISE

Written and directed by Sarah Adina Smith

Out on Amazon Prime this fall

Black Swan meets Center Stage in writer/director Sarah Adina Smith’s Birds of Paradise. Based on A.K Small’s novel Bright Burning Stars, the film follows the students of the renowned La V ballet school in Paris, as they compete for a contract with the Opéra National de Paris. While the only two American students- beautiful and wealthy Marine Durand (Kristine Froseth) and scholarship student Kate Sanders (Diana Silvers)- originally have a continuous friendship, they soon become close friends, with Marine helping Kate develop her performance. As the prize gets closer, however, intense, cutthroat competition tests relationships.

After a slow start, this thriller pulls viewers until they can’t look away, jumping from wholesome to heart wrenching to tripped-out fever dream. The dance consequences are used to a striking and powerful effect, resulting in an engaging story and visually intriguing film. Unsettling and unexpected, no one in this movie is as they seem. Even the disembodied voice of Kate’s moral compass father seems untrustworthy at times, leaving audiences questioning the actions and motivations of almost every character. Despite some scenes that occasionally feel like queer baiting. Birds of Paradise is a compelling exploration of privilege, grief and friendship. - NATALIE FRATE

DATING & NEW YORK

Written and directed by Jonah Feingold

Out September 10

In a world where meeting a potential partner in-person seems almost impossible, Dating & New York dramatizes today’s most common method for mingling-hooking up on dating apps. The romantic comedy follows Milo (Jaboukie Young Whit from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) and Wendy (Francesca Reale from Stranger Things) as they embark on a casual, friends with benefits relationship- no feelings, just sex. Writer/ director Jonah Feingold presents their story as a modernized fairy tale set in New York City with imagery and music that evokes vintage romantic films from the past. In true rom-com form, the central couple’s relationship coexists beside the casual relationship of their friends, Hank (Brian Miller from Bridge and Tunnel) and Jessie (comedian Catherine Cohen). As one connection blossoms into something more, however, the other comes infected with the one thing they are all trying to avoid- feelings.

Dating & New York is very effective in its depiction of the relationship woes that frequently surface as the result of modern technology. From ghosting to catfishing, it’s a jungle out there, and this film is perfect for those seeking a mirror image of their own online dating lives. -PAYTON TOOMEY

These reviews originally appeared in BUST's Fall 2021 print edition. Subscribe today!