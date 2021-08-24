Ma Belle, My Beauty: A French Love Story With a Twist: BUST Review

Written and Directed by Marion Hill. Out Now

Newlyweds Bertie (Idella Johnson) and Fred (Lucien Guignard) have just moved to the South of France and seem to have it all. But Bertie’s depressed after the loss of her mother and struggling to adapt to her new life as an American expat. As a last resort, Fred decides to invite Lane (Hannah Pepper-Cunningham), who once dated both Bertie and Fred in a polyamorous relationship, into their home. But Lane and Bertie didn’t part on the best of terms. And when Lane becomes involved with another woman (Sivan Noam Shimon) while staying with the couple, even more tensions rise to the surface.

Audiences rarely see films that depict polyamory in the positive, thoughtful, and normal way that Ma Belle, My Beauty does. Still, the film isn’t without its faults. A perfect version of this movie might highlight the complicated relationships between all four characters, but it’s only Bertie’s dynamic with Lane that feels fully explored. Nonetheless, the chemistry between these characters is palpable, and although the story is slow-paced, it often feels beautifully subtle. Ultimately, Ma Belle, My Beauty takes the tired love triangle trope and obliterates it, creating something new. –Lydia Wang

This review originally appeared in BUST's Summer 2021 print edition.

