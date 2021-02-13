"Young Hearts" Explores First Love Honestly and Delicately

Produced by the Duplass brothers (The Skeleton Twins, Safety Not Guaranteed), Young Hearts follows teenage next-door neighbors Harper (Anjini Taneja Azhar) and Tilly (Quinn Liebling) as they embark on their first romantic relationship. Immediately, there’s a naive sweetness to the film — it’s captured in Tilly’s moon dog eyes while he stares at Harper across the library and in the light reflecting off of Harper’s clear braces when she laughs. There's also a complication: Tilly is Harper's older brother's best friend.

Their relationship is shown intimately and up-close — each double tap on Instagram and shallow conversation uttered between fourth and fifth period is rendered momentous. At times, it seems as though months have passed but the Halloween skeletons shown in the opening credits are still hung up, the autumn leaves still turning; viewers are as consumed by the relationship as Harper and Tilly are.

As with every high school romance, friendships and the pain of adolescence get in the way of their true love. Together, Harper and Tilly navigate sex, partnership and their identities in a way that is as awkward and charming as first love itself.

Image courtesy of Falco Ink PR

More from BUST

In "On the Rocks" Love Is Twisted, Rationalized, And Complex

Greta Gerwig on Directing her Oscar-Nominated Movie "Lady Bird" And Why She Doesn't Write Stories That Revolve Around Men: BUST Interview

"Little Woods" Is A Stunning Film About Sisterhood

Sylvie Baggett is in constant search of the perfect sour candy, as well as a 2019 graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design where she majored in Writing and double-minored in Creative Writing and Fashion Journalism. Lately, she spends her time taking long walks through the woods accompanied by her feline companion, Bruce. Follow her on Instagram at sylvie_baggett.