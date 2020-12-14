Ekwa Msangi Scrutinizes American Exceptionalism In Her First Film: "Farewell Amor"

Details
IN Movies

FAREWELL AMOR e49c4

The feature debut of Tanzanian American writer/director Ekwa Msangi, Farewell Amor, follows an immigrant family from Angola that reunites 17 years after husband and father Walter (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) left for New York to work as a cab driver and establish a home for those he left behind. When he is finally able to bring over his wife Esther (Zainab Jah) and daughter Sylvia (Jayme Lawson) to share his small Brooklyn apartment, expectations shatter as he realizes he is as alien to them as they are to their new adopted country.

Told in the style of Akira Kurosawa’s famous 1951 film Rashomon, this family drama unfolds repeatedly from the point of view of each character. Father, mother, and daughter all do what they can to reconnect, carefully navigating conflicts that arise surrounding familial love and duty under pressure. A recipient of multiple prestigious filmmaking fellowships from the New York Foundation for the Arts, the Tribeca Institute, and the Sundance Institute, Msangi proves with this impressive first feature that she is a rising star, and definitely one to watch.

By Logan Del Fuego
Header image via IFC Films

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine.
Subscribe today!

More from BUST

This Coming Of Age Film, "The More You Ignore Me", Will Make You Fall In Love With "The Smiths" All Over Again

Rachel Brosnahan’s New Movie "I'm Your Woman" Takes Well-Worn Crime Tropes And Turns Them On Their Heads: BUST Review

Clea DuVall Is Pioneering The Queer Christmas Rom-Com With 'Happiest Season'

Tags: Farewell Amor , Ekwa Msangi , film , film review , movie review , indie movie , 2020 , from the magazine , movies , movie review , from the magazine , #womenandfilm
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2020 12 09 at 5.36.38 PM 0cdbe

Katie Porter Is Sick of Mitch McConnell's BS

IMG 7716 69afc

14 Leaders And Officers Dismissed From The Army After Vanessa Guillén Investigation

sarah edmondson holding her nxivm sash c0a70

Cults Going Corporate: Why The NXIVM Story Feels So Familiar

350714 8592254a938647cab7d56374bc25f3a8 mv2 052d1

La Chica's "La Loba" is An Anthem for She-Wolves

photo 1602891867216 78a0a30c18ea 583e2

How To Support Your Chronically Ill Friends During The Holidays

imyourwoman 9c769 3959f

Week of Women: Flo Milli, Big Freedia, Julia Jacklin

jordan2 e34be

How Comedian Jordan Firstman Became Social Media’s Main Man

THEY SAY ARTWORK V5 V4 3000x3000 FINAL.j 6b415

LACES Is Redefining What "They Say" About Sexual Assault and Women In Music With New Single

airport scene 69aac

Director Ekwa Msangi and Actor Jayme Lawson Tell An Intimate Immigration Story With "Farewell Amor": BUST Interview

FAREWELL AMOR e49c4

Ekwa Msangi Scrutinizes American Exceptionalism In Her First Film: "Farewell Amor"

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar