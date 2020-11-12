The "Happiest Season" Trailer Promises A New Kind Of Christmas Rom-Com

Details
IN Movies

Screen Shot 2020 11 12 at 12.06.35 PM a1143

Clea DuVall’s Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, is pushing right past the stringent boundaries of the traditional holiday love story. In the trailer, out now, Abby (Stewart) is excited to meet her girlfriend, Harper's (Davis) family — but upon their arrival, Harper reveals that she has yet to come out, asking Abby to play her "orphan roommate." The scheme sends the two of them down a series of hilarious hurdles as they navigate Harper's concealed home life identity, the complexities of coming out, and their relationship.

Since her role in But I’m A Cheerleader, DuVall has been a prominent figure among the queer community, speaking openly about her own coming out journey. Now, she’s determined to set new standards for holiday rom-coms. Also starring Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Alison Brie, and Mary Steenburgen, Happiest Season offers the queer love story Christmastime has been waiting for. 

Watch Happiest Season on Hulu November 25.

Top photo: Youtube / Hulu

More from BUST

Netflix’s “Rebecca” Tries To Fix The Sexism Of Hitchcock’s—But Sometimes Falls Flat

A Lady, Liberated: Julia Lindon On Depicting An Honest Coming Out Story In Her New Short Film

This Coming Of Age Film, "The More You Ignore Me", Will Make You Fall In Love With "The Smiths" All Over Again

Olivia Simonds is a graduate of Clark University with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a minor in English literature and creative writing. Much of her work is inspired by long subway rides, her friendships, and the perpetual pulse of New York City, where she grew up and still lives today.

You can follow her on Instagram @oliviasimonds or on Twitter @livsimondss
Tags: Clea DuVall , happiest season , kristen stewart , mackenzie davis , trailer
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

staceyTOC d8464

Can Georgia's Stacey Abrams Save America?: Exclusive BUST Interview

4278221010 5dec165c45 z 2e867

New Statue Honoring "Mother of Feminism" Mary Wollstonecraft Is, You Guessed It, Naked

310838776 1806c8048c b 00e03

According To Fox News, Whoopi Goldberg Telling Trump Supporters to "Suck It Up" Is Just As Bad As An Attempted Coup

Rebecca 02837 R 76f33

Netflix’s “Rebecca” Tries To Fix The Sexism Of Hitchcock’s—But Sometimes Falls Flat

Untitled design 5 33aac

“Brag Better” Author Meredith Fineman Wants You To Advocate For Yourself: BUST Interview

lucia 48UaeIMNAA4 unsplash 1 1523e

What Louisiana's New Abortion Restrictions Mean For America

1200px Deb Haaland official portrait 116th Congress square 1 fb410

New Mexico Makes History, Electing All Women Of Color In Its House Delegation

collage 943ff

How Black And Indigenous Women Got Trump Out Of Office

boatopener e2bca

#BoatLife: How This Couple Turned A Boat Into Their Home

Screen Shot 2020 11 11 at 11.57.43 AM f020a

Jon Hamm Kicks Back In Eels' 'Are We Alright Again' Video

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar