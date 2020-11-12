The "Happiest Season" Trailer Promises A New Kind Of Christmas Rom-Com

Clea DuVall’s Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, is pushing right past the stringent boundaries of the traditional holiday love story. In the trailer, out now, Abby (Stewart) is excited to meet her girlfriend, Harper's (Davis) family — but upon their arrival, Harper reveals that she has yet to come out, asking Abby to play her "orphan roommate." The scheme sends the two of them down a series of hilarious hurdles as they navigate Harper's concealed home life identity, the complexities of coming out, and their relationship.

Since her role in But I’m A Cheerleader, DuVall has been a prominent figure among the queer community, speaking openly about her own coming out journey. Now, she’s determined to set new standards for holiday rom-coms. Also starring Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Alison Brie, and Mary Steenburgen, Happiest Season offers the queer love story Christmastime has been waiting for.

Watch Happiest Season on Hulu November 25.

