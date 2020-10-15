Joseph Gordon-Levitt Goes Courting in "The Trial of The Chicago 7"

Details
IN Movies

JGL 83e9e

If you're a millennial of a certain age, it’s possible you’ve been lusting after Joseph Gordon-Levitt for basically your whole life. From grade-school sleepovers in the late ’90s (10 Things I Hate About You) to date nights in the aughts (500 Days of Summer) to Oscar prepping in the 2010s (Inception), he’s always been there, upstaging higher-profile heart throbs in every genre.

So, it is with great pleasure that I report he is every bit as charming as you’d want him to be, even on a cross-countryphone call in the midst of a pandemic that has made small talk nearly impossible. “I know that I ramble sometimes,” the 39-year-old jokes, as he explains—with an understandable amount of incredulity in his voice—that Donald Trump has just tweeted about the same anti-protest law referenced in his new film,The Trial of the Chicago 7 (out in November), which takes place in...1969. “When you watch this movie, it doesn’t feel like you’re watching history,” he says. “It really feels like you’re watching what’s going on today.”

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, Trial tells the true story of seven Chicago activists who were charged with conspiracy and inciting a riot after leading protests against the Vietnam War during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Gordon-Levitt plays Richard Schultz, one of the real-life prosecutors in the case. The stacked cast also includes Mark Rylance, Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Yahya Abdul-MateenII, and Michael Keaton, among others. “It was fascinating and just invigorating, and such a deep honor to be around such talented and skilled artists,” says Gordon-Levitt, noting that the movie’s court room setting allowed for an unusual chance to watch each other’s performances. “It was an incredible moment as an actor.”

JGL2 78b6b

Pre-pandemic, Gordon-Levitt was also working on a new Apple+ comedy series about a California public-school teacher called Mr. Corman, in which he was playing the title character, writing, directing, and executive producing. “I was having a blast!” he says of the show, adding that the premiere is currently set for 2021. Then there’s Hit Record, his online community of artists around the world, and 7500, his airplane thriller that hit Amazon Prime over the summer.

He’s been so busy, it’s not surprising that he has no idea what I’m talking about when I ask him if he was aware of the rampant Internet speculation that he was the Astronaut on Season Three of The Masked Singer. “My knowledge of popculture is somewhat limited,” he admits. “I am very aware of what’s happening on Shark Tank, though.” –Eliza Thompson

Photographed by Ramona Rosales 

More from BUST

Jenni Hensler Explores The Effects Of Abuse In A New Short Film Featuring Music By Chelsea Wolfe

Sunita Mani Talks New Comedy "Save Yourselves!": BUST Interview

Aya Cash On Horror, Humor, And Feminism In "Scare Me"

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2020 10 13 at 12.19.24 PM 54ebf

'Thank God For Abortion' Is The Anthem We Need When Taking A Break From The Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

mmiw2 c6aae

Death of indigenous woman who live-streamed abuse by med staff as she lay dying reignites fight for "No More Stolen Sisters"

Sarah Silverman be618

Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, and Tiffany Haddish Get Naked to Help You Vote

Screen Shot 2020 10 14 at 1.12.23 PM 7940c

Controversial Medusa Statue Reimagines Her Myth and Reignites Conversations Around #MeToo

Dallas Athent 2 06f75

What Not To Say To Someone At Risk During A Global Pandemic

1 f07d9

How One Woman Changed The Video Game World Forever

photo 1565128539427 9bd864a64301 b1b67

The Lesbians Are Alright

womanizer wow tech gmFZ0qxd cg unsplash 5a0ff

How to Stay Connected (And Get Pleasure) Even In Quarantine

LADY LIBERTY STILL 1 6e5d3

A Lady, Liberated: Julia Lindon On Depicting An Honest Coming Out Story In Her New Short Film

EkDNlqGWAAEyrtj dc5ff

Alarming Stats Reveal Increasing Murder Rates of Women and Girls in Guatemala During COVID

Upcoming Events

Panache Announces 2020 VILLAGE OF LOVE Online Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert
Sun Oct 25 @ 9:00PM - 12:00AM
View Full Calendar