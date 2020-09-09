"Morgana" Is the Feminist Mid-Life Anti-Crisis Porn Doc You Didn't Know You Needed

MORGANA
Written and Directed by Isabel Peppard and Josie Hess
Out August 21

Morgana isn’t your typical porn documentary, but its subject isn’t your typical pornographer. After decades of married misery, Morgana Muses decided to hire an escort for one night of pleasure before committing suicide. But that night brought her back to life and kicked off a surprising mid-life anti-crisis. Inspired by porn director Petra Joy, Muses made a short, explicit film about her awakening, which blossomed into a groundbreaking career as an award-winning adult performer, producer, and director known for creative scenarios that play with power, gender, and vulnerability. Her work challenges ageist ideas about who is allowed to explore pleasure, and so does this documentary about her life.

Directors Isabel Peppard and Josie Hess create a tender, loving portrait of their subject and friend, and Hess is frequently onscreen as Muses’ creative collaborator, establishing a safe space for her star to open up. Morgana also features a who’s-who of feminist-friendly adult performers and directors, including Stoya, Jiz Lee, Shine Louise Houston, and the late Candida Royalle. In a world where older women are told to be quiet and forget about sex, Muses is an icon, but Morgana gives her space to be a real person, too. Since the film is currently on the festival circuit, the best place to find out where it will be showing next is at morganadocumentary.com. (4/5)

By Jenni Miller

 

This article originally appeared in the Fall 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

