Grab Your Brooms: A Hocus Pocus Sequel Starring The Original Cast Is Underway

Details
IN Movies

hocus pocus 23866

Come sisters, we fly! Mary, Sarah and Winifred Sanderson are set to return to the screen in a Hocus Pocus sequel 27 long years after the original film came out and over 327 since they first prowled the streets of Salem stealing the souls of children, but who’s counting? The 1993 film was by no means a box office hit. Directed by Kenny Ortega and released in the middle of July, Hocus Pocus only made about $40 million in the box office (not a great figure for a Walt Disney film) and got its fair share of scathing reviews. But over the years, it has rightfully become one of if not the most well-known Halloween film of all time, gaining quite the cult following along the way.

via GIPHY

Talk of a potential sequel has been floating around for years, but an official statement on the subject was issued back in March. Just last week, Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Sarah Sanderson in the original film, hinted that she, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy would all return for the upcoming sequel. “Bette Midler, Kathy and I are all very hospitable to the idea,” Parker said. “We’ve gotten to the point where we've agreed publicly to the right people...so we'll see what the future holds.” Thora Birch, who originated the role of Dani Dennison, also noted that she would be interested in making a return for the sequel.

Rather than coming out on the big screen like the first time around, the sequel is set to come out on Disney+ and is expected sometime in 2021, or perhaps even after due to Covid-19 putting a halt on any production. And while Kenny Ortega directed the original (yes, the very same Kenny Ortega responsible for High School Musical), the upcoming film is set to be directed by Adam Shankman of Hairspray (2007) and Rock of Ages leading many to believe the Sanderson Sisters will return into a full-fledged musical. While most die-hard fans would likley be just as happy to see Bette Midler repise "I Put A Spell on You" one more time, who wouldn't be excited for a Halloween-musical moment?

Other than that, however, not much is known yet about the plot. At the end of the original film, we all watched the Sanderson Sisters turn to dust and stone as the sun rose after a long Halloween night chase, saving all the children in Salem from their wrath. But if the upcoming movie is set to be a sequel rather than a prequel, one must assume that the Sisters figured out a way to return from the dead once again. Those virgins have got to stop lighting a black flame candle when they see one.

via GIPHY

While there likely won't be a trailer of even any more news for a while, you can be sure Hocus Pocus fanatics, witchy women and lovers of all things Halloween will be anxiously waiting to watch the Sanderson Sisters run amuck once again.

via GIPHY

Image via Legion Mixes on YouTube

MORE FROM BUST

A New "Hocus Pocus" Is Almost Here And Probably Queer

For The Love Of Morticia: An Ode To The Addams Family's Matriarch

How American Women Fell In Love With Halloween

Hi! I'm Aliza, a Creative Writing BFA student and an intern here at BUST Magazine. When I'm not writing, reading or scrolling through TikTok for hours on end, you can probably find me consuming copious amounts of iced coffee or doing something witchy. Follow me on Twitter @alizapelto for writing shenanigans and memes.

Currently Streaming: Smooth by Santana ft. Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20. Always. 
Tags: Hocus Pocus , Halloween , Witch , Witchy , Bette Midler , Sarah Jessica Parker , Disney , Kathy Najimy , Thora Birch
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

1600px Black lives matter in charlotte 1 abe53

Ditch Your White Savior Complex: 10 More Documentaries To Watch About Racism Instead Of “The Help”

booksblog 2f1c8

12 Books By Black Women Authors To Add To Your To-Read List

Angela cc27b

“This Is A Moment of Possibility:” Angela Davis Appears On UK News Channel to Speak on Black Lives Matter Movement

police 1ce59

Don’t Understand #DefundThePolice? Here Are 8 Online Activists and Resources That Might Help

breonna 2c93d

“Breonna’s Law” Banning No-Knock Warrants Signed in Louisville, Kentucky

GGE3 9745d

The Black Girl Bill of Rights Needs to be Ratified

summer e687d

Big Freedia on BUST's Summer Music Issue

herheader 4e587

Week Of Women: H.E.R, Soko, and Padma Lakshmi

Cuomo 5da11

Gov. Cuomo Supports Bill Criminalizing False Reports Based On Race

pride 9a92b

Supreme Court Provides Historic Win For LGBTQ+ Community On Employment Discrimination

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar