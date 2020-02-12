Quantcast
What We Can Learn From “Birds of Prey” and the Male Gaze

What We Can Learn From “Birds of Prey” and the Male Gaze

Details
IN Movies

MV5BNmVmOGViYzUtNjRiNy00OGVkLTlkMGYtNDY5MGRjNjdkZjI5XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNjczOTE0MzM. V1 50a90

After Suicide Squad failed with DC fans, with its weird plot and “Hot Topic” aesthetic, many fans left the theaters with a new love for Harley Quinn, the zany, loveable anti-hero, while others were disappointed in her portrayal. Easily the best part of the 2016 film, the fan-favorite left a lot to be desired and many women wanted her character explored more. Thankfully, this third-wall-breaking character is getting well-earned praise and spinoffs. Her adult cartoon tv show Harley Quinn premiered in 2019.

So, when DC announced that Harley Quinn, played by Australian actress Margot Robbie, would be getting a spinoff, fans were excited. Released February 7, Harley’s spinoff has many names, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), or just Birds of Prey, and now Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. It focuses on the infamous birds of prey comics, an all-girl vigilante/superhero team. This film follows Harley after her breakup with the Joker as she has to defend herself from those who want her dead. She is no longer just “The Joker’s Girlfriend.” Determined as ever, Harley teams up with other deadly women to get vengeance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, I love a good woman revenge film just as much as the next girl, but this one takes the cake. With a diverse, killer cast, and an incredible behind the scenes team, all the women in this film have their own stories and goals. This film is directed and written by incredible women, Cathy Yan and Christina Hodson. Birds of Prey is filled with amazing moments of solidarity between women; this girl gang has got each other’s backs, even if it’s just for a hair tie.

The Birds of Prey album is woman-centric as well and is filled with powerhouses like Megan Thee Stallion, Normani and Doja Cat. The film follows badass DC characters that often don’t get the spotlight: The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). And, there are no unnecessary love interests, unless you count Harley’s love for an egg sandwich. There are intense fight scenes and one-liners that we expect from superhero films.

Unfortunately, it only brought in $81.25 million its opening weekend. This is compared to Suicide Squad’s $135.1 million, Joker’s $93.5 million and Wonder Woman’s $103.1 million. Much like other female lead movies, like Ocean’s 8, many criticized it for being too feminist and that the story was boring. Similar to the treatment of Captain Marvel, men did not understand or relate to much of the overarching plot.

Many criticized it before it even came out, calling it a bad movie. Some didn’t even watch the movie and still called it bad. So, men are allowed to watch bad movies like Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible but one “bad movie” with a female-centric cast and suddenly everyone’s a film major talking about cinematography and “plot holes”?

After the release of the trailer in 2019, many compared her portrayal in the woman directed and written spinoff to Suicide Squad's portrayal. For most of Suicide Squad, Harley wears a shirt that says “Daddy’s Little Monster”, a dog collar with Joker’s name on it, a push-up bra and short shorts. She is mostly framed in shots centered on her body and not her face, with a lot of them being close-ups of her butt and boobs. There are also redundant scenes where she publicly strips down or seductively licks the bars of her jail cell. In Birds of Prey, Harley is more than just a sex symbol, like in Suicide Squad. She is the kickass character that we always knew she was.

Harley is still sexy in this new film but on her own terms. She wears more eccentric outfits and keeps the short shorts. There’s an especially powerful scene where Harley cuts her hair shorter and adds choppy bangs. Her personality shines through in this film. But, no matter if this film remained true to her character, people were mad about Harley’s new appearance.

Much of the criticism followed along the lines of, “but she needs to be sexy” and “it’s sexist if you don’t make her wear a bra and underwear on screen at all times! Why are you being so conservative?” People talked about how she looked “uglier” in this film and that it was a downgrade from Suicide Squad, like it even matters. They were specifically mad about the lack of skin shown and that she looked “ugly” when she was having an emotional moment with her messy makeup. Harley’s portrayal in Birds of Prey was not a downgrade, it was just the denial of over-sexualization.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Another refreshing part of this film was that Harley’s narrative isn’t focused on a man. The Joker doesn’t even show up in the movie, although he appears in a voiceover. Her narrative is about escaping an abusive relationship, that many people glorified after Suicide Squad, and discovering herself. At her lowest point, Harley says the amazing line, “Do you know what a harlequin is? A harlequin’s role is to serve. It’s nothing without a master. And no one gives two shits who we are beyond that.”

Harley has always been a zany character and this film explores her own character growth, from villain to anti-hero. It is an exploration of herself. Her role in Suicide Squad was to provide sex appeal. In this film, Harley’s looney-toons-like character and sexuality remain but it also emphasizes how smart and powerful Harley Quinn really is. In Suicide Squad, she is being saved by the Joker, but here she saves herself.

Despite an unsatisfying opening weekend, fans already want a sequel and a spinoff for characters like The Huntress and Black Canary. The film even touches on Harley’s bisexuality and Margot Robbie wants to have Poison Ivy, a fellow DC villain and Harley Quinn’s girlfriend in the comics, to be introduced in a later film. This goes to show what women directors and writers, specifically women of color, and the support of the lead actress, can do for a character. Despite the faulty and offensive criticism, it is a joy to explore all of Harley Quinn’s dimensions: the sexy, the crazy, the intelligent, and the incredibly powerful.

 

 

Header image via IMdB

 

More from BUST

Misogyny And Manacles: The Real Story Behind "Wonder Woman"

This Comic Series Brings #MeToo Into The DC Universe

"Captain Marvel" And The Joy Of Owning One's Power

Georgia is a journalism student at The New School in Manhattan who loves writing, watching cartoons and intersectional feminism. She is an avid napper and cat lover. Because she is behind on the times, follow her only recently made twitter @georgiagrdodd.
Tags: Birds of Prey , DC Comics , Suicide Squad , male gaze , oversexualization , Margot Robbie , Jurnee Smollett-Bell , Mary Elizabeth Winstead , Ewan McGregor

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

fridamom e1c80 1 2 0e58b

ABC Called This Frida Mom Ad "Graphic" and We Need to Fight the Stigma of Postpartum Recovery

virginity test 8ab0c

States Are Calling To Ban Virginity Testing, But What’s Up With This Barbaric Practice In The First Place?

83b4821f 71af 4846 9ab8 29be4ab418d4 5e4db

The B is for Bisexual: How "Grown-ish" Is Getting Nomi's Sexuality Right

janelle 1a30f

Natalie Portman’s Cape and 9 Other Feminist Moments We Loved From The 92nd Academy Awards

to all the boys ive loved before e1565899763224 86efd

Week Of Women: February 7-13, 2020

JeanStallings

Longtime Activist Jean Stallings On Her Experiences Fighting For Women — And Advice For Younger Generations

uUIefBCs 5235c

Dance The Night Away With This Disco Hair DIY

Screen Shot 2020 02 10 at 3.32.06 PM copy 40d95

What Kesha’s Legal Battle Shows Us About the Treatment of Sexual Assault Survivors in the Court

0 18248

Fall (Drunk) In Love With These Women-Owned Liquor Companies

Game developer Brianna Wu speaks to CNN Screenshot 9e779

Brianna Wu Was Targeted By Trolls During Gamergate — Now, She's Running For Congress

Upcoming Events

Queers of Noise: Love Stinks Rock Show
Fri Feb 14 @ 7:30PM - 11:00PM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Fri Feb 14 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
Hex The Patriarchy: Night of Witchy Music
Mon Feb 17 @ 9:30PM -
Indwelling: Living Securely In Our Bodies
Sat Mar 14 @12:40PM - 04:30PM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button