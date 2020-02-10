Quantcast
‘The Lodge’ Leaves the Audience in Frozen Fear

‘The Lodge’ Leaves the Audience in Frozen Fear

The Lodge
Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala
Out February 7

The Lodge is a terrifying nightmare, that plays like a disturbingly twist on The Parent Trap. From the directors of Goodnight Mommy, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s, The Lodge follows a family who retreat to their remote cabin over the winter holidays for some quality time together. When the father (Richard Armitage) has to go back for work, he leaves his children, Aidan (IT’s Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh) with his new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough). Trapped in the lodge by a blizzard, Grace spirals into hysteria as her past comes back to haunt her.

Reminiscent of Midsommar with a critical doll house that is eerily similar to the one in Hereditary, The Lodge is a psychological horror film filled with shocking scenes that keeps the audience on the edge of their seat with their head buried in their shirt. The cinematography and frightening imagery of The Lodge is captivating and the acting is haunting, especially from Martell and Keough. This film leaves you obsessing over it for days after, reexamining your own morals. Although it is an intense look at Christianity and repentance, it does not seem cliché or tired like so many other films that explore this topic. The Lodge is similar to other game changing new age horror films like Hereditary and Mother! Is it an intense case of cabin fever or is a creepy cult coming back to haunt Riley Keough? (4/5)

 

Georgia is a journalism student at The New School in Manhattan who loves writing, watching cartoons and intersectional feminism. She is an avid napper and cat lover. Because she is behind on the times, follow her only recently made twitter @georgiagrdodd.
