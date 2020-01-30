Quantcast
In 'The Assistant,' The Horror Is In The Details

In "The Assistant," The Horror Is In The Details

Details
IN Movies

800462463 51f34

The Assistant 
Dir. and written by Kitty Green 
Out January 31 

The Assistant is undoubtedly a thriller, but don’t expect any fast-paced action or hard-to-follow twists—the most horrifying parts of Kitty Green’s debut feature film are the details, exchanged glances, and charged subtext. For an hour and a half, we follow twenty-something post-grad Jane (Julia Garner) as she works her personal assistant job: arriving to the office first and leaving last, answering emails and phone calls, ordering lunch for a team of patronizing men. With dreams of becoming a producer, Jane is as eager to take on extra work as she is increasingly anxious about what we learn is a toxic work environment, overlooked by an entertainment kingpin clearly inspired by the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer. The bulk of the film follows the monotonous and often degrading details of Jane’s job, but the story picks up when Jane fears a starry-eyed new hire (Kristine Froseth) might be in danger. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The best part of The Assistant is the incredible tension Green is able to create throughout, in no small part thanks to Garner’s performance. The ultimate culmination, though, is just as subtle. Viewers can and will draw their own conclusions—there is certainly room for that. But after so much breathless build-up, the film deserves a climax that’s just a bit less understated—and adds something new to the conversation around abuses of power. (3/5)

Top photo via Bleecker Street / The Assistant

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

“The Turning” is a Let Down in ’90s Grunge Retelling of Victorian Classic

"Black Christmas" Puts A Feminist Twist On A Classic Slasher Film

"In Fabric" Sews Together Beauty, Fashion, And Horror

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: The Assistant , Kitty Green , Julia Garner , Kristine Froseth , movie review

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

magic school bus 2 a6419

Celebrating Ms. Frizzle: PBS' Queen Of STEM, Feminist Icon

shrill 015a0

Week Of Women: January 24-30, 2020

photo 1564067123726 6979ff29533c 6c3cc

The New Moon Is Entering Aquarius – Here's What That Means

9QXT9D8A 6ae6e

Meet Dena Cooper, The Artist Making (Well, Stamping) Her Own Harriet Tubman Bills

bannygrove 9d176

Banny Grove's New Video Will Have You Feeling "So Happy So Good": BUST Premiere

courtroom 898931 1920 0ceaa

Why Are Women Still Being Blamed For Their Own Murders?

Cake2 6fd2a

This Feminist Bakery is Sending Impeachment Cakes to the GOP

G3P THE LAB DR 200118 1015 eb908

The Residents Are At Their Best With "God In Three Persons" — And You Can Hear It Live

Q51dNeNg 41d8d

"Hey, I'm Just Like You" Is Tegan And Sara At Their Best

Manic Halsey 6453b

On “Manic,” Halsey Captures The Highs And Lows Of Young Adulthood

Upcoming Events

Necromancers of the Public Domain returns with New York: The Nation’s Metropolis
Mon Feb 03 @ 8:00PM - 09:00PM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Fri Feb 14 @ 8:00PM - 05:00AM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Sat Feb 15 @ 8:00PM - 05:00AM
Hex The Patriarchy: Night of Witchy Music
Mon Feb 17 @ 9:30PM -
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button