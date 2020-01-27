Quantcast
“The Turning” is a Let Down in ’90s Grunge Retelling of Victorian Classic

“The Turning” is a Let Down in ’90s Grunge Retelling of Victorian Classic

Details
IN Movies

turning 48fd8

THE TURNING
Directed by Floria Sigismondi
Out January 24

In her latest film, The Turning, Italian-Canadian director Floria Sigismondi retells the deeply haunting 100-year-old short story by Henry James, "The Turning of the Screw."  A passion project of Steven Spielberg, this film focuses on Katie (Mackenzie Davis), a young woman who wants to serve as a governess for two disturbed children, Miles (Finn Wolfhard) and Flora (Brooklynn Prince). As the film progresses, Katie senses a dark presence in the house and in the children that promises harm--or is it just her mind unraveling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in a historic estate in the Maine countryside in the 1990s, much of the film is a perfect blend of ’90s grunge style and attitude and the creeping shadows and whispers that is expected of gothic horror. Floria Sigismondi enlisted musicians like Courtney Love and Girl in Red to write their rendering of ’90s music. This angry, grunge soundtrack really sets the tone for the film and, as the thunderous percussion grows, Katie seems to lose more and more of her sanity. This film gloriously takes on female dismissal and the ways women can be forgotten, but the ending leaves little to the imagination. With jumps and scares, and high expectations, this movie’s cliff ending is endlessly frustrating. (3/5)


 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

header image courtesy of Universal Pictures/The Turning

More from BUST

"Seberg" Doesn't Get Jean Seberg's Story Quite Right

"Portrait Of A Lady On Fire" Is An Exquisite Look At Love, Art, And Intimacy

"In Fabric" Sews Together Beauty, Fashion, And Horror

Georgia is a journalism student at The New School in Manhattan who loves writing, watching cartoons and intersectional feminism. She is an avid napper and cat lover. Because she is behind on the times, follow her only recently made twitter @georgiagrdodd.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Bust 119 rier illo crop full size d8b8a

Think Your Sex Drive Has Stalled Out? Here's Why It's Likely Just Fine

shrill 015a0

Week Of Women: January 24-30, 2020

photo 1564067123726 6979ff29533c 6c3cc

The New Moon Is Entering Aquarius – Here's What That Means

bannygrove 9d176

Banny Grove's New Video Will Have You Feeling "So Happy So Good": BUST Premiere

9QXT9D8A 6ae6e

Meet Dena Cooper, The Artist Making (Well, Stamping) Her Own Harriet Tubman Bills

wm2020 31224

20 Moments from the 2020 Women's March You Might Have Missed If Your Feminism Isn't Intersectional

courtroom 898931 1920 0ceaa

Why Are Women Still Being Blamed For Their Own Murders?

sky blue windy flag 54097 c30f9

Spanish Feminists Fight Government To Neutralize Bias In Gendered Language

transrights 4ca05

Recent Legislation is Putting the Rights of Transgender Youth At Risk

Manic Halsey 6453b

On “Manic,” Halsey Captures The Highs And Lows Of Young Adulthood

Upcoming Events

Necromancers of the Public Domain returns with New York: The Nation’s Metropolis
Mon Feb 03 @ 8:00PM - 09:00PM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
BUKU Music + Art Project
Sat Mar 21 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button