"Black Christmas" Puts A Feminist Twist On A Classic Slasher Film

Black Christmas hit theaters on Friday the 13th, an unapologetically terrifying (and appropriate) release day. The slasher horror remake is about a group of sorority sisters who are being stalked and murdered, and who fight back against a black-masked stalker. The reboot is a new kind of horror film: for one, the sorority sisters fight back.

The movie offers a very 2019 look at the real-life horrors women face today. The lead, Riley (Imogen Poots) exposes a prominent fraternity president as a rapist, but only her best friends believe the truth about her trauma. And that isn't all: Riley and her sorority sisters, Marty (Lily Donoghue) and Kris (Aleyse Shannon), petition against a professor who refuses to teach books written by women, and push for university founder (and notorious misogynist) Caleb Hawthorne's bust to be taken away from the main building on campus. During this crazed time, everyone is preparing to leave campus, but not without a dance from the sorority sisters at the very same frat house hosting the abusive president — and that's when the sisters find themselves forced to fight for their lives.

Though the story's plot is pretty predictable, there’s something for every horror fanatic: drama, hysteria, and murder. But the girl power twists, especially one final moment at the end, make Black Christmas stand out.

Black Christmas is a remake of the classic 1974 horror film, and it comes after the 2006 remake Black X-Mas, which doesn’t at all have the same plotline, though it’s loosely based on the same original film. That one was directed by Harvey Weinstein, who most definitely doesn’t understand the topics discussed in 2019's movie. This remake, however, was directed by Sophia Takal, who absolutely understood the source material's feminist undertones — and was eager to push them even further. "I really wasn't interested in making a movie where men just kill a bunch of women. It didn't feel like the movie I wanted to make in 2019," Takal told The New York Times.

Black Christmas tackles a lot of the social issues that are plaguing women these days, especially post-#MeToo. And with frats at the center of so many news stories on masculinity in America today, the film feels particularly timely. But the girls at the heart of this film aren't the sorority girls of past stereotypes: they support each other throughout the rampant misogyny they're faced with. Though, at times, the movie is simplistic, it works as a girl-power answer to a beloved holiday horror.

Black Christmas is in theaters now.

header photo courtesy of Universal Studios

