“The Journey Of Monalisa” Weaves Themes Of Friendship, Immigration And Life As A “Gender-Neutral Two-Spirit” In New York

“The Journey Of Monalisa” Weaves Themes Of Friendship, Immigration And Life As A “Gender-Neutral Two-Spirit” In New York

When filmmaker Nicole Costa gets in touch with her old college friend, Iván Ojeda, after 17 years, she learns that the former theater director and playwright has reinvented himself. Iván now goes by Monalisa and earns a living as a sex worker on the streets of New York City. Costa’s reunion with Ojeda and introduction to Monalisa illustrates the challenges and realities of life as an undocumented, transgender immigrant dealing with sex, drugs and the pursuit of an American visa. Viewers can watch the charming and charismatic Iván Monalisa navigate the grit of New York City at the film’s international premiere at Cinépolis Chelsea on Thursday November 7th at 9:30pm. Purchase your tickets here!

Teaser: The Journey of Monalisa from MIMBRE Producciones on Vimeo.

Header photo courtesy of Nicole Costa

Tags: LGBTQ , immigration , sex work , transgender , documentary


