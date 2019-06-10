Bicycle Film Festival Rides Into Brooklyn On Saturday June 15



Whether you’re a hardcore biker or wouldn’t be caught dead on two wheels, Bicycle Film Festival is a must-do this weekend. Catch a lineup of bike-focused films—featuring a pretty hefty set of female directors—that’ll have you feeling the wind in your hair without even leaving your seat.

Make sure to check out director Liz Canning’s MOTHERLOAD, a feature documentary that takes on the role of the bicycle in 21st century motherhood. Instead of trading in her beloved bike for a minivan, Canning discovers both the cargo bike and a new way of approaching her new familial role.

BFF promotes biking in art across mediums with exhibitions and concerts in 90 cities world-wide. Lucky for all New Yorkers, you can catch the film festival this Saturday June 15 at 119 Pierrepont St. in Brooklyn. Screenings start at 1:30, with MOTHERLOAD on at 3:30.

Get your tickets on the BFF website.

Noa Wollstein is a junior at Princeton University studying English, Film, and Journalism.