Quantcast
Bicycle Film Festival Rides Into Brooklyn On Saturday June 15

Bicycle Film Festival Rides Into Brooklyn On Saturday June 15

Details
IN Movies

 


BFF new 95e00Whether you’re a hardcore biker or wouldn’t be caught dead on two wheels, Bicycle Film Festival is a must-do this weekend. Catch a lineup of bike-focused films—featuring a pretty hefty set of female directors—that’ll have you feeling the wind in your hair without even leaving your seat.

Make sure to check out director Liz Canning’s MOTHERLOAD, a feature documentary that takes on the role of the bicycle in 21st century motherhood. Instead of trading in her beloved bike for a minivan, Canning discovers both the cargo bike and a new way of approaching her new familial role.

ADVERTISEMENT

BFF promotes biking in art across mediums with exhibitions and concerts in 90 cities world-wide. Lucky for all New Yorkers, you can catch the film festival this Saturday June 15 at 119 Pierrepont St. in Brooklyn. Screenings start at 1:30, with MOTHERLOAD on at 3:30.

Get your tickets on the BFF website.

 

More from BUST

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Fanny Packs Are Back—Here Are 5 Of Our Favorites

Feminist Documentarians With Their Own Production Company

These Kung Fu-Trained Buddhist Nuns Teach Nepalese Girls Self-Defense

 

Noa Wollstein is a junior at Princeton University studying English, Film, and Journalism. 
Tags: BFF , bicycle , film festival , female directors , Brooklyn

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

3ujGCipJ f6502

This Gender-Neutral Line Is Challenging The Swimsuit Binary

SorryArt ae995

My Depression Owes You An Apology (And So Do I)

img 0298 e1497877274183 6d0d9

Just A Few Of History's Baddest Queer Bitches

800px A clinic escort outside the Planned Parenthood Carol Whitehill Moses Center 38949360565 c6173

"State-Sanctioned Sexual Assault" is Missouri’s Latest Attack on Abortion Access

L7 dc828

L7's Donita Sparks On Touring, Trump, And Her Band's Feminist Legacy

03 pose.w600.h315.2x 0294f

Week Of Women: June 7-13, 2019

4591773596 8a6d3e7f72 z 999b8

A Sexologist's Advice On Getting Past Squirting Shame

Nike 5a9ae

Nike’s “Dream Further” Shows Just How Empowering Women’s Soccer Can Be

CityofGirls 9ad23

Elizabeth Gilbert's "City Of Girls" Is A Novel Of Recklessness And Passion

rebelde 13809

A Makeup Line Made Especially For Mujeres

Upcoming Events

HelloTittie's 3rd Annual Creative Chicks Art Event
Sat Jun 15 @ 5:00PM - 08:00PM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM (Tennessee)
Sun Jun 16 @12:00AM
Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button