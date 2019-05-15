12 Most Iconic Moms In Film By Their Sun Signs







Mother’s Day may have passed, but we're still celebrating the moms we love from film! Let’s break down some of the best moms from film by zodiac sign to see which mommie dearest exemplifies the traits of each sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

Stella Payne from How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Stella Payne is a single mother who takes a trip to Jamaica with her bestie, only to find love while on vacation. With her successful career on point and heart on fire, Stella resembles the “can do” Aries energy, by living life to the fullest.

Taurus

Mrs. Flax from Mermaids

Mrs. Flax may not be perfect, but she always puts her daughters first. She is also is a devoted single sex positive mom in the 1960s. Her loyalty and devotion to her daughters, through thick and thin, and her “tough as nails” no bullshit (excuse the pun) attitude make her the truest personification of Taurus.

Gemini

Amy, Carla, and Kiki from Bad Moms

Every person needs a break every now and again. And, after years of trying to be “perfect” (except for Carla), these “bad moms” take some time for themselves. Just like the sign of Gemini, they let the “other” fun side of their personalities out during the film.

Cancer

Edna Turnblad from Hairspray

Edna really is the ideal mother in Hairspray, representing the Cancer archetype perfectly. Loving, supportive, and encouraging of her daughter, Edna pushes her daughter to pursue her dreams (by the end of the film) and dance her heart off on the “Corny Collins Show,” while protesting against for integration.

Leo

Eleanor Sung-Young from Crazy Rich Asians

While she may be a bit austere at first, she warms up at the end of the movie. In true Leo fashion, Eleanor has a heart of gold and a generous spirit. She only wants the best for her son—even if it comes across as controlling.

Virgo

Suyuan Woo from The Joy Luck Club

Suyuan Woo may be a bit critical of her daughter at times, but she just wants her to be successful and win at life. After “picking” on her daughter’s flaws throughout her life, she finally tells her (simply just like a Virgo), she may not be as successful as others—but, she has something they don’t have, which is the “best quality heart.”

Libra

Hilary Altman from This is Where I Leave You

Hilary is a celebrity psychologist, who finds love with her friend Linda, with the blessing of her ill husband. Hilary has an over the top personality, but wants her children to connect with each other and find happiness to, like most Libras, to restore balance and love in their lives.

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Scorpio

Beverly Sutphin from Serial Mom

Beverly’s a wild mom who only acts out when people don’t adhere to the standards of society (ie: recycling, cancelling plans on time, being considerate of others, not talking badly about her family, and definely not wearing white shoes after Labor Day—even if “fashion has changed”). Protective to the core, she uses the “claws of justice” to prove her point—don’t mess with moms!

Sagittarius

Marisa Ventura “Maid in Manhattan”

In this Cinderella-esque film, Marisa, a single working mother, meets a high powered politician—teaching him a thing or two about the world they live in. Never compromising to her beliefs, Marisa asserts her opinions to open the eyes of others in the best Sagittarius form.

Capricorn

Albert Goldman “The Birdcage”

Finally referred to as mom (an oncoming insecurity by Albert throughout the film) near the end of the movie by son Val, Albert is the hardest working mother in South Beach—performing several shows a week, while maintaining a loving nest for husband Armand and son Val—just like any Capricorn would!

Aquarius

Big Mama from “Soul Food”

As the glue that holds the family together, Mama’s three daughters depend on her for guidance and advice (just like the sign of Aquarius). Without her, things get extra tricky for her family—mostly due to her absence and love. She’s the heart and soul of their lives.

Pisces

Carolyn Carmichael from Crooklyn

Carolyn puts the needs of her family first, making her an extremely caring mom (like the sign of Pisces). As a strong mother, who works as a teacher, Carolyn is a sensitive mother who defends her children in all situations.

Top Photo of Serial Moms courtesy of Polar Entertainment Corporation

More from BUST

11 Mystical Items To Treat Yourself To This Spring

All Retrogrades Are Not The Same—5 Astrologers Explain Why Pluto Retrograde Might Be The Energy We Need

Mercury Retrograde Is Over, And Jupiter Retrograde Is On—Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry

Lisa Stardust is a NYC based astrologer. Known for her pop culture horoscopes, Stardust adds humor and cultural events to aide others in understanding the stars. Stardust acts a guide for clients to help navigate them through finances, relationships, and other facets of life. Follow her on Instagram @lisastardustastro, on Twitter @lisastardust_, and at listastardust.com.



