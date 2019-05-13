Quantcast
Netflix Quietly Drops Trailer For New Lesbian Drama 'Elisa & Marcela

Netflix Quietly Drops Trailer For New Lesbian Drama "Elisa & Marcela"

Details
IN Movies

Screen Shot 2019 05 13 at 12.45.27 PM e834b

This summer Netflix will be releasing the Spanish language lesbian period drama, Elisa & Marcela. Based on a true story, the film follows Marcela Gracia Ibeas (Greta Fernández) and Elisa Sánchez Loriga (Natalia de Molina). After a fifteen year-long romance that started at their teacher training school, the women wanted to marry. The two women were married by a priest (who assumed they were a heterosexual couple) in 1901 after Marcela took on the persona of a man and went by the name “Mario Sánchez.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Isabel Coixet, the film was banned from entering the Cannes Film Festival, a result of the long-standing feud between the festival and streaming service-backed films.

Little press has been given to the film, with the trailer only having a soft debut on YouTube early this morning. Netflix has a history of not properly advertising its shows and films spotlighting LGBT people and people of color. Shows like The Get Down, Everything Sucks!, One Day at a Time, and Sense8, all fan favorites, were cancelled due to a reported lack of an audience or low ratings (which Netflix only selectively shares and is not checked by a third party). All of these shows were led by LGBT characters and people of color. All of these shows were under-advertised and given little press compared to Marvel Netflix shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones or Netflix Original juggernauts Stranger Things and The Crown.

Most shows and films focusing on stories about minorities rely on word of mouth and trailer views on YouTube. Elisa & Marcela only has a few thousand as of the publication of this article and the U.S. Netflix twitter account has not even made a single tweet about it.

Despite Netflix’s lack of marketing, Elisa & Marcela is something to celebrate. Following the footsteps of recent LGBT period dramas like Keira Knightley’s Colette and HBO’s Gentleman Jack, the film is putting the voices of women of color at the forefront of lesbian narratives. The film will be available for streaming and released in select theaters on June 7th.

 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Header Image via Netflix/Youtube

 

More From BUST 

3 Underrated Suffragettes Who Forged Their Own Paths

This Groundbreaking Film Is The First Bollywood Blockbuster To Show A Lesbian Romance 

"Derry Girls" Is The New-To-Netflix TV Show You Should Be Watching

 

Kat McQuade is an Editorial Intern for BUST. She is currently pursuing a B.A. in writing and literature. Originally from the Seattle area, Kat has been drinking coffee every day since she was eleven. You can follow her on Twitter at @Kat_McQ3.
Tags: netflix , spain , lesbian , film , drama , women

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

chambers cancelled renewed netflix 590x393 ea5b0

Why Aren't We Talking About The Amazing Representation In "Chambers"?

15356867168 eed7d54d90 z f6a1c

Progressive Christian Writer Rachel Held Evans Dies At 37

busytonight 11f08

"Busy Tonight's" Cancelation Proves How Tough It Is For Women In Late Night

wine country movie review 87140

Week Of Women: May 10-16, 2019

Pro Choice 573ff

Hollywood Reacts To Georgia’s New Heartbeat Law

240 F 129738451 uwEL8KUxCPg69sdvRuqOAZNYARkhqrWb 6b5e6 511ac 72b62

Georgia's New Heartbeat Bill Is Another Dangerous Step Towards A "Handmaid's Tale" Reality

Screen Shot 2019 05 09 at 11.43.01 AM 49594

Samantha Bee and Naomi Ekperigin Encourage Presidential Candidates To Listen To Black Twitter

persian cat painting 768x596 48fad

How Georgian and Regency Literature Shaped Society's View Of Cats

image 6099d

“The Umbrella Academy”: When Adoption is The Unhappily Ever After

WjNOtvDc d5adf

6 Adorable Accessories That Celebrate Body Hair

Upcoming Events

Primavera Sound 2019
Thu May 30 @12:00AM
Primavera Sound 2019
Fri May 31 @12:00AM
Primavera Sound 2019
Sat Jun 01 @12:00AM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM
Sun Jun 16 @12:00AM
Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button