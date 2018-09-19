How Much Do You Know About Rita Moreno? Take The Quiz!

In every issue of BUST's print magazine, managing editor Emily Rems writes a pop quiz about a famous lady we love.

Triple threat Rita Moreno has been acting, singing, and dancing on stage and screen for over 70 years and she’s showing no signs of letting up any time soon. Think you know Rita’s secret for still getting her kicks at age 86? Then take the quiz!

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Rosa Dolores Alverío Marcano (aka Rita Moreno) was born on December 11, 1931, in _______.

a. The Dominican Republic

b. Mexico

c. Puerto Rico

d. New Jersey

2. Which of the following classic films did Rita appear in?

a. Singin’ in the Rain

b. West Side Story

c. The Ritz

d. All of the above

3. At this year’s Oscars, Rita hit the red carpet in the same gown she wore to the awards ceremony in _____.

a. 1952

b. 1962

c. 1972

d. 1982

4. Which of these awards has Rita received?

a. Emmy

b. Emmy and Grammy

c. Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar

d. Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony

5. Complete the following Rita quote: “______ slayed me good ’cause he was the king of everything. Eeeeeeverything. He was the king of movies…he was really one of the most sexual men on Earth. It was one of those very tempestuous love affairs. It lasted eight years, on and off, on and off, on and off.”

a. Marlon Brando

b. Elvis Presley

c. James Dean

d. Frank Sinatra

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Photo: ABC/Rick Rowell

This article originally appeared in the August/September 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Answer Key: 1.c, 2.d, 3.b, 4.d, 5.a

More from BUST

Rita Moreno Says Marlon Brando Was Better In Bed Than Elvis



How Well Do You Know Zora Neale Hurston? BUST Quiz

How Well Do You Know Ella Fitzgerald? BUST Quiz