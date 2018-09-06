Week Of Women: September 7-13, 2018

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us a new Netflix rom-com, this one starring Shannon Purser; the premiere of Emmy Rossum's final season of Shameless; and a buzzed-about debut novel by Wayétu Moore.

MOVIES

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser







Shannon Purser (Stranger Things, Riverdale) stars in this teen rom-com directed by Ian Samuels and based on the classic French play Cyrano de Bergerac. Out Friday, September 7 on Netflix. Read our interview with Shannon on BUST.com.

I Am Not A Witch





Zambian-Welsh filmmaker Rungano Nyoni's wrote and directed this feature about an eight-year-old Zambian girl (Maggie Mulubwa) sent to a witches' camp. Out Friday, September 7.

City of Joy

This documentary directed by Madeleine Gavin follows Congolese women who have survived sexual abuse as they begin to find healing through at City of Joy, a women's center created by Vagina Monologues writer and V-Day founder Eve Ensler, gynecological surgeon Dr Denis Mukwege, and activist Christine Schuler Deschryver. Out Friday, September 7 on Netflix.

TV

Shameless Season 9





Shameless' ninth season—and Emmy Rossum's last—returns, with Rossum's Fiona bent on seeing her apartment building succeed, no matter what it takes. Premieres Sunday, September 9 on Showtime.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse





American Horror Story's eighth season features an ensemble cast including Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, and Gabourey Sidibe and involves a Murder House/Coven crossover. Premieres Wednesday, September 12 on FX.

MUSIC

Ruby by Macy Gray

Macy Gray's tenth studio album arrives; Gray has said that the album's sound fuses pop, jazz, and R&B. Out Friday, September 7.

Great Thunder by Waxahatchee





Katie Crutchfield's project Waxahatchee's new six-track EP Great Thunder takes its name and material from Crutchfield's former work with Waxahatchee co-producer Keith Spencer. Out Friday, September 7.

BOOKS

Feminasty: The Complicated Woman's Guide To Surviving The Patriarchy Without Drinking Herself To Deathby Erin Gibson







Throwing Shade host Erin Gibson calls her essay collection " a book that combines hardcore feminism and really silly, absurdist jokes as a way to dilute the power of people in charge and find our collective power." Out now. Read our interview on BUST.com.

She Would Be King by Wayétu Moore







This critically debut novel follows three characters—a West African exile, an African American escaped slave, and a biracial Jamaican with magical powers—during Liberia's early years. Out Tuesday, September 11.

Rage Becomes Her: The Power Of Women's Anger by Soraya Chemaly





A nonfiction book proclaiming the need for women's anger, Soraya Chemaly's manifesto has earned praise from Gloria Steinem. Out Tuesday, September 11. Stay tuned for coverage on BUST.com.

Top photo: Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, Aaron Epstein / Netflix

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.