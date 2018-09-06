Quantcast
Week Of Women: September 7-13, 2018

Week Of Women: September 7-13, 2018

Details
IN Movies

sierraburgess c6c29

This week in feminist-friendly entertainment brings us a new Netflix rom-com, this one starring Shannon Purser; the premiere of Emmy Rossum's final season of Shameless; and a buzzed-about debut novel by Wayétu Moore.

MOVIES

ADVERTISEMENT

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser



Shannon Purser (Stranger Things, Riverdale) stars in this teen rom-com directed by Ian Samuels and based on the classic French play Cyrano de Bergerac. Out Friday, September 7 on Netflix. Read our interview with Shannon on BUST.com

I Am Not A Witch



Zambian-Welsh filmmaker Rungano Nyoni's wrote and directed this feature about an eight-year-old Zambian girl (Maggie Mulubwa) sent to a witches' camp. Out Friday, September 7.

City of Joy

This documentary directed by Madeleine Gavin follows Congolese women who have survived sexual abuse as they begin to find healing through at City of Joy, a women's center created by Vagina Monologues writer and V-Day founder Eve Ensler, gynecological surgeon Dr Denis Mukwege, and activist Christine Schuler Deschryver. Out Friday, September 7 on Netflix.

TV

Shameless Season 9



Shameless' ninth season—and Emmy Rossum's last—returns, with Rossum's Fiona bent on seeing her apartment building succeed, no matter what it takes. Premieres Sunday, September 9 on Showtime.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse



American Horror Story's eighth season features an ensemble cast including Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, and Gabourey Sidibe and involves a Murder House/Coven crossover. Premieres Wednesday, September 12 on FX. 

MUSIC

Ruby by Macy Gray

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.



Macy Gray's tenth studio album arrives; Gray has said that the album's sound fuses pop, jazz, and R&B. Out Friday, September 7.

Great Thunder by Waxahatchee



Katie Crutchfield's project Waxahatchee's new six-track EP Great Thunder takes its name and material from Crutchfield's former work with Waxahatchee co-producer Keith Spencer. Out Friday, September 7.

BOOKS

 Feminasty: The Complicated Woman's Guide To Surviving The Patriarchy Without Drinking Herself To Deathby Erin Gibson

feminasty 2efcc 72497

Throwing Shade host Erin Gibson calls her essay collection " a book that combines hardcore feminism and really silly, absurdist jokes as a way to dilute the power of people in charge and find our collective power." Out now. Read our interview on BUST.com

 She Would Be King by Wayétu Moore

shewouldbeking 2ff63 4a326

This critically debut novel follows three characters—a West African exile, an African American escaped slave, and a biracial Jamaican with magical powers—during Liberia's early years. Out Tuesday, September 11.

 Rage Becomes Her: The Power Of Women's Anger by Soraya Chemaly

rage 38e5e d0971

A nonfiction book proclaiming the need for women's anger, Soraya Chemaly's manifesto has earned praise from Gloria Steinem. Out Tuesday, September 11. Stay tuned for coverage on BUST.com.

Top photo: Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, Aaron Epstein / Netflix 

More from BUST

Week Of Women: August 31-September 6, 2018

Week Of Women: August 24-30, 2018

Week Of Women: August 17-23, 2018

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: Week of Women , entertainment , Sierra Burgess Is A Loser , Week Of Women , Sierra Burgess Is A Loser , Shannon Purser , Rage Becomes Her

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

buckangel11 7326d

Buck Angel On What Every Trans Man Should Ask His Gynecologist

toothbrush d5d09

The Evolution of Masturbation For Vulva Owners

pegging ad250

How To Try Pegging Without Breaking The Bank

fannyeaton f8f6c

The Story Of Fanny Eaton, The Forgotten Jamaican Pre-Raphaelite Muse

Shot 05 064 final morebackground

Portia de Rossi On Eating Disorder Recovery, Coming Out, And Falling In Love: From The BUST Archives

cassandra2 5da92

How Alt-Folk Musician Cassandra Jenkins Uses Tarot And Mythology

destinationwedding 231b5

Week Of Women: August 31-September 6, 2018

5279672806 87b7b9b0ff b 0ac8f

Celebrate Labor Day With This Brief History of Women In The Labor Movement

annakarenina fef3f

Victorians Had Standards Of Beauty For The Elbows

bookshed b8b6e

12 New Books By Women Released In September 2018

Upcoming Events

Rosie Perez's Birthday!
Thu Sep 06 @12:00AM
Neko Case's Birthday!
Sat Sep 08 @12:00AM
Cult Party's 1 Year Anniversary
Sat Sep 15 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
Amy Poehler's Birthday!
Sun Sep 16 @12:00AM
Women In Business Fall Expo/Fashion Show
Sun Sep 23 @12:00PM - 06:00PM
View Full Calendar