Quantcast
Madeline’s Madeline' Is The Weirdest Movie You'll Fall In Love With This Year

16999466911852409246 1 3df92

"Madeline’s Madeline" Is The Weirdest Movie You'll Fall In Love With This Year

Details
IN Movies

31 20 Ash 1a5e1

In Madeline’s Madeline, the main character’s first words aren’t, strictly, words—they’re meows. Sixteen-year-old Madeline (Helena Howard) is the youngest performer in an immersive theater troupe, and she spends much of her time, both in rehearsal and at home with her overprotective mother Regina (Miranda July), pretending to be animals.

Madeline’s Madeline is a strange and often disorienting experimental film, with frequent, extreme close-ups and sound mixing that often makes dialogue seem far away or underwater. These choices reflect Madeline’s mental state—she has an unspecified mental illness and recently spent time in a psych ward. Madeline fascinates her theater director, Evangeline (Molly Parker), who decides to design a performance around Madeline’s complicated relationship with her mother. But though Evangeline’s older students are concerned that Evangeline is taking advantage of an unstable teen, Madeline flourishes under Evangeline’s attention—until she doesn't.

The acting here is strong, particularly from Helena Howard—it’s hard to believe this is her debut. As a movie, Madeline’s Madeline is unlike anything else—but if you’re able to accept the strangeness of scenes such as one showing Madeline dressed as a turtle shimmying towards the ocean, you’ll see an effective and unusual character study that will stay with you. 4/5

ADVERTISEMENT

top photo: Madeline's Madeline

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

An Interview With Josephine Decker: Feminist Filmmaking And Farm Tool Fantasies

Josephine Decker Makes Films About Mad Women

"Skate Kitchen" Tells A Story Of Friendship Between An All-Girl Skateboard Crew

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: Madeline's Madeline , movie , Josephine Decker , Helena Howard , movie review

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

medrectangle ad v2 jamiedit 6b1b7

Trending on BUST

Chromat PoolRules 0bd59

This Body-Positive Swim Campaign Wants To "Celebrate Cellulite"

Watch the Official Music Video for Beyonces XO 0 3159c

Beyoncé Tells Vogue, “My Little FUPA And I Feel Like We Are Meant To Be"

Hubble Uranus 52e5f

Uranus Is Now Retrograde—Here's What To Expect

wework 59fb7

Company-Wide Vegetarian Policies Like WeWork's Are Ableist

contract 37192

It Turns Out Women *Have* Been Asking For Raises—And They're Not Getting Them At The Same Rate Men Do

aidybryant c0a27

Aidy Bryant Is Currently Filming "Shrill" Based on Lindy West's Book, And We Couldn't Be More Excited

dresses 55282

17 Plus-Size Dresses To Take You From Summer To Fall

deb8b3d4 f2e4 44c1 a5b9 371fe363b374.png 56cce

Nikohl Boosheri Of “The Bold Type” On What Makes The Show (And Her Character) So Important: BUST Interview

miseducationofcameronpost d5c90

"The Miseducation Of Cameron Post" Combines Drama, Humor, And '90s Nostalgia In Gay Conversion Camp Survival Story

catwoman 74a24

Joëlle Jones Is The First Woman To Both Write And Draw Catwoman

Upcoming Events

Justin Theroux's Birthday!
Fri Aug 10 @12:00AM
Tito's Presents: Outside Lands
Fri Aug 10 @12:00AM
Beers With(out) Beards Week: NYC 2018
Fri Aug 10 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
Tito's Presents: Outside Lands
Sat Aug 11 @12:00AM
Beers With(out) Beards Week: NYC 2018
Sat Aug 11 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar