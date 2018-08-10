"Skate Kitchen" Tells A Story Of Friendship Between An All-Girl Skateboard Crew

Director Crystal Moselle’s (the Wolfpack) first narrative feature stars members of the real-life all-girl skateboard crew Skate Kitchen. Moselle immersed herself in the girls’ lives while writing the movie, meaning that there’s a naturalistic feel, Instagram drama, and plenty of New York teen slang.

Rachelle Vinberg stars as Camille, an 18-year-old who lives in Long Island and loves to skateboard—but after she gets "credit carded"—falls crotch-first on her skateboard—and needs stitches, her mother (Orange Is The New Black actress Elizabeth Rodriguez) bans her from skateboarding. Of course, Camille doesn’t give up that easily. While her mother is at work, Camille takes the train into New York City to meet up with the all-girl skate crew she found on Instagram. Though the girls—all New Yorkers—are an outspoken and close-knit group, they instantly accept shy, lonely Camille. But Camille finds trouble within her new crew when she develops a crush on leader Janay (Ardelia Lovelace)’s ex-boyfriend, fellow skateboarder Devon (Jaden Smith).

ADVERTISEMENT

Skate Kitchen is both a touching story about female friendship and a way to feature some incredible athletes. But although Vinberg is a talented actor, several of the supporting characters hint at stories that would be far more interesting than the familiar “naive teenager moves to New York City” narrative. 4/5

top photo: Skate Kitchen

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Stunning Photos Of A Badass Brooklyn Skateboarder

"The Miseducation Of Cameron Post" Combines Drama, Humor, And '90s Nostalgia

"Nico, 1988" Examines The Last Year Of Nico's Life

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.