Quantcast
The Miseducation Of Cameron Post' Combines Drama, Humor, And '90s Nostalgia In Gay Conversion Camp Survival Story

"The Miseducation Of Cameron Post" Combines Drama, Humor, And '90s Nostalgia In Gay Conversion Camp Survival Story

Details
IN Movies

miseducationofcameronpost d5c90

The Miseducation of Cameron Post takes us back to the early ‘90s, when the Breeders were making music, cool kids wore overalls, and conversion therapy was on the rise. The movie is based on a young adult novel by Emily M. Danforth and is co-written and directed by Desiree Akhavan, who told another queer coming-of-age story in the semi-autobiographical Appropriate Behavior. Here, Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Cameron, a teen who gets caught having sex with her female best friend Coley (Quinn Shepherd) at prom and is promptly sent away to a gay conversion therapy camp called God’s Promise by her conservative Christian guardian. God’s Promise is run by the earnest Reverend Rick Marsh (John Gallagher, Jr.), a conversion “success” case himself, and his terrifying sister, Dr. Lydia Marsh (Jennifer Ehle), who attempts to brainwash the teens into believing that their “same-sex attraction” isn’t real. Though shaken by the camp’s strict rules and Dr. Lydia’s lectures, Cameron finds strength and support in two new friends, Jane Fonda (Sasha Lane), a cool stoner who hides weed in her prosthetic leg, and Adam Red Eagle (Forrest Goodluck), a sensitive, thoughtful Native American teen who is Two-Spirit.

Akhavan evokes ‘90s nostalgia with the film’s music, fashion, and pop culture references, and embraces humor with Jane’s blasé sarcasm and evangelical absurdities like the “Blessercize” workout videos. She also makes it clear that “conversion therapy” is just plain abuse. Moretz gives a strong performance and Ehle makes for a frightening villain, but the supporting characters—particularly those played by Lane and Goodluck—would have benefited from more character development and screentime. (4 / 5)

By Erika W. Smith

Top photo: Miseducation of Cameron Post

ADVERTISEMENT

More from BUST

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Week Of Women: August 3-9, 2018

 How South Korean LGBT Activists Are Fighting To End Conversion Therapy

Obama Calls To Ban Conversion Therapy For Gay & Trans Youth 

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: Miseducation of Cameron Post , Desiree Akhavan , Chloe Grace Moretz , movie , movie review , conversion therapy , gay conversion therapy

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

medrectangle ad v2 jamiedit 6b1b7

Trending on BUST

spencer de929

Octavia Spencer Will Play Madam C. J. Walker, The First Black Woman Self-Made Millionaire, In This Amazing-Sounding Netflix Series

stormydaniels 98846

Stormy Daniels Will Fight For Reproductive Rights At Lady Parts Justice's Golden Probe Awards

professionalism f4b21

The Problem With "Professionalism"

caroline lamb painted by sir thomas lawrence 9b69e

Lord Byron's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Caroline Lamb Had A Fascinating Life

Brock Turner Mug Shot 351f3 60fd1

Brock Turner's Latest Appeal Is Total Bullshit, And Nonconsensual "Outercourse" Is Still Sexual Assault

skateboard 1869727 1280 7d4ad

Women In Skateboarding Face Near-Constant Harassment

gerdataro bc6e2

Who Is Gerda Taro? Learn About The Woman Featured In Today's Google Doodle

bookshed 17931

11 New Books By Women Coming Out In August 2018

misseaves 7e98d

Miss Eaves' New Music Video Is Pure Black Girl Magic

horoscopes 5f070

What's Your August Sex Horoscope?

Upcoming Events

Tito's Presents: Lollapalooza
Fri Aug 03 @12:00AM
Porch Life
Sat Aug 04 @12:00AM - 08:00PM
Greta Gerwig's Birthday!
Sat Aug 04 @12:00AM
JD Samson's Birthday!
Sat Aug 04 @12:00AM
Tito's Presents: Lollapalooza
Sat Aug 04 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar