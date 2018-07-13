Quantcast
Eighth Grade' Is A Heartfelt Ode To Being A Teen Girl

"Eighth Grade" Is A Heartfelt Ode To Being A Teen Girl

Details
IN Movies

eighthgrade fe28b


Eighth Grade
Written and directed by Bo Burnham
Out July 13

It’s the last week of eighth grade, and things haven’t quite turned out like Kayla thought they would. Instead of having a boyfriend and a bevy of popular best friends, she’s quiet and awkward and her every attempt to be cool fails spectacularly. Kayla pantomimes effortlessness on her YouTube channel, where she gives self-help advice, but her tips fall flat IRL. When she’s home with her dad, an equally befuddled divorcé, she snaps at him and plugs into the internet. Like Kayla, Eighth Grade’s simple premise hides a rich, emotionally complex inner life.

Written and directed by Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade is a heartfelt ode to being a teen girl. As Kayla, Elsie Fisher carries the movie in a performance that’s nuanced and thoughtful. Burnham seamlessly integrates the details of modern teen life—from scrolling through Instagram to casual school-shooter drills—while Josh Hamilton, who plays Kayla’s dad, delivers the most tear-jerking dad monologue since Call Me By Your Name. Eighth Grade will break your heart in the best possible way, but it will also make you hopeful for what’s to come. 5/5

By Jenni Miller
Photo: Linda Kallerus / courtesy of A24

ADVERTISEMENT

This article originally appeared in the June/July 2018  print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

"Weetzie Bat" Is Going To Be A Movie

The Documentary "Half the Picture" Investigates The Status Of Women In Film

"Three Identical Strangers" Brings A Fascinating And Disturbing True Story To Light

Tags: Elsie Fisher , Bo Burnham , Eighth Grade , movies , movie review

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Duchamp Fountaine 385f2

A Woman Created One Of The Most Iconic Art Pieces Of All Time—But A Man Took Credit For It

newweetz 31bef 71228

"Weetzie Bat" Is Going To Be A Movie

vivek 5db70

Artist Vivek Shraya Transcends Time To Honor Her Mother In This Poignant Photo Series

bathroom df939

The Anxious Women

thetudors 0f1d3

In Defense Of Pop Culture Adaptations Of History

alicebag e6e68

Alice Bag On Getting Older, Being Brash, And How Artists Can Fight Back Against Trump

tswift 2bca8

DJ Who Got Fired For Groping Taylor Swift Gives Ridiculous, Sexist Interview Insisting He's A "Gentleman": Link Roundup

sleepover 4d573

The Uncompromising Queer Gaze Of Hayley Kiyoko

travel d283c

10 Must-Have Travel Buys For Your Next Vacation

DJ Switch cropped JPEG 994b7

This 10-Year-Old Girl From Ghana Is An Incredible DJ

Upcoming Events

Sandra Oh's Birthday!
Fri Jul 20 @12:00AM
Gender and Sexuality in Information Studies Colloquium
Fri Jul 20 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
House of Vans Parties Brooklyn with Special Guest Blondie
Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM -
Charlotte Gainsbourg's Birthday!
Sat Jul 21 @12:00AM
Anna Paquin's Birthday!
Tue Jul 24 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar