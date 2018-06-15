Quantcast
The Year Of Spectacular Men' Has Good Intentions But Doesn't Come Together

"The Year Of Spectacular Men" Has Good Intentions But Doesn't Come Together

Details
IN Movies

spectactacularmen d401f 

For her directorial debut, actor Lea Thompson made The Year of Spectacular Men a family affair. The film follows Izzy, played by Thompson’s oldest daughter Madelyn Deutch, as she awkwardly navigates her first year out of college. Alongside Izzy is her seemingly more mature younger sister Sabrina, who also happens to be Madelyn’s real-life sister, Zoey Deutch. As Izzy jumps from month to month, romance to romance, and rides the waves of emotional and physical uncertainty that often overwhelm 20-somethings, she’s forced to recognize some challenging truths that have been holding her back from the growth she’s so desperately seeking.

Written by Madelyn Deutch and inspired by her own post-graduate experience, this film unfortunately fails to become the story the filmmakers intended it to be. The narrative sloppily whizzes through character introductions, making the sometimes-comical hodgepodge of plot points seem unmotivated and nonsensical. The storyline also attempts to tackle depression, relationships, sisterhood, sexuality, and that messy first year out of college, and by doing so, forgets that it’s supposed to be about Izzy’s “year of spectacular men.” However, despite its flaws, the passion behind this project can be felt throughout the entire film. If anything, the story’s clumsiness only highlights the complexity of post-graduate life while destigmatizing female sexuality. (2/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

photo: Year of Spectacular Men

More from BUST

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Gillian Jacobs, Phoebe Robinson And Vanessa Bayer Make "Ibiza" Enjoyable Despite A Lazy Plot 

"On Chesil Beach" Is Not Worthy Of Saoirse Ronan's Skills

Return To "Grey Gardens" With The Documentary "That Summer"

Samantha Ladwig is a writer and film critic. Her writing has been published by Vice, Birth Movies Death, Bust, Huffington Post, Broadly, IGN Entertainment, and others. More of her work can be found at samanthaladwig.com.

 
Tags: movies , movie review , The Year Of Spectacular Men , Lea Thompson , Madelyn Deutch , Zoey Deutch

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

The Wife Between Us x BUST giveaway 22db6

Trending on BUST

thisisamerica b52f0

Nicole Arbour's "Women's Edit" Of "This Is America" Is Classic, Cringeworthy White Feminism

thegoodplace a1b53

Jameela Jamil Calls Out Emile Hirsch’s White Male Privilege And History Of Abuse

bourdain 9148b

Anthony Bourdain On Sexism In The Restaurant Industry: From The BUST Archives

Screen Shot 2018 06 08 at 1.30.51 PM e56f2

Lily Allen Comes Forward About Sexual Abuse, Says She's Forced To Work With Her Abuser: Link Roundup

thewitch 400da

Isobel Gowdie Was Tried As A Witch In 1662—And Her Testimony Is Fascinatingly Proto-Feminist

screen shot 2018 06 07 at 2 42 38 pm 1528396997 1454a

Kelly Marie Tran Leaves Social Media After Racist, Sexist Harassment; "Star Wars" Cast, Crew, And Others Rally Behind Her

0e756978317e26b448b25d98cbc01c92 original 39275

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Action Figures Are Almost Here

Screen Shot 2018 06 13 at 11.17.47 AM b24ee

HAIM Fire Booking Agent After Being Paid One-Tenth Of Male Act At Same Festival

a group of edelwiess pirates the group were a contsant thorn in the nazi regime side e1509736196223 33432

Meet The Edelweiss Pirates, The Forgotten Working-Class German Teens Who Fought The Nazis

Screen Shot 2018 06 15 at 11.59.54 AM 12d97

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Hitting A Woman In The Face With His Penis, Which His Lawyers Insist Does Not Count As Sexual Assault: Link Roundup

Upcoming Events

BUST CELEBRATES PRIDE 2018
Fri Jun 15 @12:00AM
BUST CELEBRATES PRIDE 2018
Sat Jun 16 @12:00AM
2018 Girls to Women Explosion
Sat Jun 16 @ 9:00AM - 05:00PM
BUST CELEBRATES PRIDE 2018
Sun Jun 17 @12:00AM
BUST CELEBRATES PRIDE 2018
Mon Jun 18 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar