Cate Blanchett Jokes That "Ocean's 8's" Strong Female Characters Will Lead Children To Crime: Link Roundup

Cate Blanchett Jokes About Ocean’s 8’s Pro-Crime Message

The Ocean’s 8 press tour kicked off yesterday with a press conference at the Met. When asked what effect the “strong female roles” in the movie would have, Cate Blanchett joked, “Encouraging children to crime.” Read more at Vulture

Progressive Women Make History In Southern Primaries

Last night, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas and Arkansas held their primaries, with exciting results for progressive women. In Georgia, Stacey Abrams made history, becoming the first black woman in the US to win a major party’s nomination for governor. And Lupe Valdez also made history, becoming the first openly gay and Latina nominee for governor in Texas. Read more at CNN

Michigan Finally Makes LGBTQ Discrimination Illegal

Michigan’s Civil Rights Commission voted that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is a form of sex discrimination and is therefore illegal, and will for the first time process complaints of discirmination against LGBTQ people. About time! Read more at the Detroit Free Press. 

Sephora To Offer Free Classes For Trans And Nonbinary Folks

Beauty retailer Sephora has announced that it will offer free in-store programming called Classes for Confidence for trans and nonbinary folks, taught by trans Sephora staff. “The trans and nonbinary community is a beloved part of our community and we want to be allies. That’s the point of all our programming: Whether you’re entering the workforce or questioning your gender, that’s a major life transition. We want to be there for you,” said Corrie Conrad, Head of Social Impact and Sustainability at Sephora. Read more at them

Trump Gives Anti-Choice Speech At Susan B. Anthony List’s Campaign For Life Gala

Trump was a keynote speaker at last night’s Susan B. Anthony List’s (an anti-choice organization) Campaign For Life Gala, and in his speech he maintained his commitment to limiting reproductive rights. "When I ran for office, I pledged to stand for life, and as president, that's exactly what I have done and I have kept my promise and I think everybody here understands that totally," he said. Read more at CNN

Savita Halappanavar’s Father Adds His Voice To Ireland’s Repeal Campaign

Ireland will soon hold a referendum on whether to repeal or retain its 8th amendment, which makes abortion completely illegal in Ireland. Irish abortion rights advocates have encouraged voters to remember the case of Savita Halppanavar, who died in 2012 at the age of 31 after being denied a necessary abortion following a miscarriage. Halppanavar’s father, Andanappa Yalagi, has added his voice to those calling for repeal. “I hope the people of Ireland remember my daughter Savita on the day of the referendum, and that what happened to her won’t happen to any other family,” he said. Read more at the Guardian.
 
A Mysterious Sinkhole Opens On The White House Lawn

A mysterious sinkhole appeared on the Whtie House lawn this week, sparking jokes about the Hellmouth, the “swamp,” and “Melania’s escape tunnel.” Read more at Splinter

top photo: Ocean's 8

published May 23, 2018

The First Trailer For "Ocean's 8" Was Just Released And You Need To Watch It

Woman Denied A Critical Abortion Dies At Age 31

Trump Administration To Remove Funding From Clinics That Provide Abortions—Or Even Offer Referrals

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
Tags: link roundup , Ocean's 8 , abortion , Trump

