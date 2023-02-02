The Satanic Temple's Launches Telehealth Abortion Clinic as "Religious Ritual"

After the unfortunate overturning of Roe V. Wade in June of 2022, 13 states have been enacting bans on abortion services, leaving many women without access to basic healthcare services. In response to this, The Satanic Temple is launching a reproductive health clinic that will offer free religious services and abortion care in New Mexico via telehealth.

The Satanic Temple does not literally worship Satan but rather uses the metaphor to confront injustice frequently imposed by other religions. They have previously worked towards confronting hate groups, fought to abolish corporal punishment in public schools, lobbied for equal religious representation in schools, and other advocacy that falls in line with their core tenets. Their most recent endeavor has been their work to help women get prescribed medication abortions online to make the process more accessible for those who need it.

After a confidential screening, patients will have a virtual appointment with a doctor who will then be able to mail the necessary medication in discreet packaging. The Satanic Temple is estimating that the pharmacist fees will end up being around $90 in order to keep prices at a minimum. Other than that, there will be no other fees required by The Satanic Temple.

Along with their help in getting women prescribed the abortion pill, The Satanic Temple is also providing licensed medical staff who will be open to answering any follow-up questions or concerns along with a dedicated patient hotline available 24/7.

We hope that this is only the first of many locations The Satanic Temple is going to operate in. Their goal is to expand their practices into states that currently have banned clinical abortions to make sure all women have access to abortions whenever they need one regardless of the circumstance.

Because The Satanic Temple’s abortion ritual is part of their religious practice, it is exempt from restrictions and bans imposed by the state. The purpose of the abortion ritual is to “destigmatize this medical procedure by providing self-worth and confidence to affirm one’s decision” and The Satanic Temple is doing great work to make that possible for all women.

