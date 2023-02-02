The Satanic Temple's Launches Telehealth Abortion Clinic as "Religious Ritual"

Details
IN Feminism

Baphomet Statue Satanic Temple 28589

After the unfortunate overturning of Roe V. Wade in June of 2022, 13 states have been enacting bans on abortion services, leaving many women without access to basic healthcare services. In response to this, The Satanic Temple is launching a reproductive health clinic that will offer free religious services and abortion care in New Mexico via telehealth. 

The Satanic Temple does not literally worship Satan but rather uses the metaphor to confront injustice frequently imposed by other religions. They have previously worked towards confronting hate groups, fought to abolish corporal punishment in public schools, lobbied for equal religious representation in schools, and other advocacy that falls in line with their core tenets. Their most recent endeavor has been their work to help women get prescribed medication abortions online to make the process more accessible for those who need it. 

ADVERTISEMENT

After a confidential screening, patients will have a virtual appointment with a doctor who will then be able to mail the necessary medication in discreet packaging. The Satanic Temple is estimating that the pharmacist fees will end up being around $90 in order to keep prices at a minimum. Other than that, there will be no other fees required by The Satanic Temple. 

Screen Shot 2023 02 02 at 5.34.26 PM ea0dbvia The Satanic Temple

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with their help in getting women prescribed the abortion pill, The Satanic Temple is also providing licensed medical staff who will be open to answering any follow-up questions or concerns along with a dedicated patient hotline available 24/7. 

We hope that this is only the first of many locations The Satanic Temple is going to operate in. Their goal is to expand their practices into states that currently have banned clinical abortions to make sure all women have access to abortions whenever they need one regardless of the circumstance. 

Because The Satanic Temple’s abortion ritual is part of their religious practice, it is exempt from restrictions and bans imposed by the state. The purpose of the abortion ritual is to “destigmatize this medical procedure by providing self-worth and confidence to affirm one’s decision” and The Satanic Temple is doing great work to make that possible for all women. 

Top Image by Marc Nozell, via Wikimedia Commons

Meera Becker is a recent graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara with a major in Sociology and a minor in Applied Psychology. Post-college she is still living in California and exploring different passions and interests such as writing for BUST! 
Tags: The Satanic Temple , The Abortion Pill , Roe V. Wade

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screenshot 2023 01 26 at 12.01.39 PM 3c99f

UPDATE: 'Minx' Lives On At New Home, All Eyes on the Future of Upcoming Season

Untitled design 92 948e5

Here Are All the Women Who Were Nominated—and Snubbed—for This Year’s Grammys

drew show natasha 4eef7

Natasha Lyonne and Drew Barrymore Want to Star in a Cagney and Lacey Reboot. Hollywood, are You Listening?

thought catalog fnztlIb52gU unsplash 88662

5 Creators Fighting Diet Culture That Go Beyond Body Positivity

thumbnail image001.jpg b8441

Rihanna is Back With Super Bowl LVII Trailer Release, "Rihanna is Back"

Judy Blume Forever Still 1 a468d

A Judy Blume Documentary, Queer Werewolves, and Trans Sex Worker Stories at Sundance Film Festival 2023 - BUST Reviews

Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams

Original Wednesday Actress, Lisa Loring, Dead at 64

1619 pp 101 00035rt 461c0

Nikole Hannah-Jones Brings 'The 1619 Project' to the Small Screen, And Provides An Essential Update to American History Lessons

Putins Ashes General Stills 2.8.1 1 add3e

Pussy Riot Puts on Epic Performance for Balaclava-Clad Audience at Los Angeles Art Exhibit

oscars header Screen Shot 2023 01 27 at 11.59.46 AM 38bfa

Women-Led Films Recognized, But Women Directors Ignored, at Latest Oscar Noms

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar