This Political Crafter Inspires Activists With Her Protest Banner Lending Library

Details
IN Feminism

ProtestBannerLL b3e94Aram Han Sifuentes [far right] sewing at her Protest Banner Lending Library installation at the Chicago Cultural Center

Aram Han Sifuentes’ Protest Banner Lending Library began in 2016 out of a desire to have a voice when she felt like she had none. After Donald Trump was elected, Sifuentes recalls feeling devastated. Especially since—as someone whose family immigrated from Korea to California when she was a child—she wasn’t a citizen and couldn’t vote. “So much of [Trump’s platform] was about demonizing the immigrant population,” she says, “but immigrants like me don’t have a say in what directly impacts our safety.” Using sewing techniques she learned at age six, the fiber artist gathered whatever materials she had on hand and began making colorful protest banners decorated with a variety of pro-immigrant and social justice slogans, including, America Was Never Great, Stop Deportations, and Trust Black Womxn.

A new mom at the time, Sifuentes wasn’t comfortable going to protests herself, but she shared her banners on social media and people began volunteering to take them to rallies. Soon, activists also began asking how they were made, “So, I started doing workshops and other people started donating their protest banners to be borrowed,” she says, explaining how the collection that became the Protest Banner Lending Library got started. Since then, Sifuentes has led workshops all over the world, from Chicago—where she now resides and where her main lending library is based—all the way to the Netherlands, generating around 3,000 banners that can be found through her website.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked why she feels it’s not only important to create her own art, but also to teach skills like sewing to others, she explains, “When it comes to revolution, you can’t just make one banner and it’s over. It’s really important to share skills like making banners so that people know, can keep going, and can share with other people—it grows that way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo: eedahahm

This article originally appeared in the Winter 22/23 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Niesha is a writer, diversity editor, and traveler. Her bylines include Glamour, Mic.com, Business Insider, Women's Health, The Huffington Post, and many other publications. She is the digital editor for BUST. Keep up with her at brownandabroad.com 
Tags: aram han sifuentes , activism , donald trump , protest , crafting , sewing , immigration , social justice

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

TikTokker uses black hair care products

TikTokker Faces Backlash After Using Black Hair Care Products

pawel szvmanski wwbt7CzutNg unsplash 920c6

“Y’allternative”: Goth Meets Cowboy in This Trendy Aesthetic With a Rich History

Screen Shot 2023 01 20 at 6.13.44 PM 3d70e

Leslie Jones Set the Bar Incredibly High for Future Guest Hosts During her Run on "The Daily Show"

Amanda Lopez x Betsey Johnson 3515A 1 77c36

Betsey Johnson on Nonconformity, Getting Through Hard Times, and Staying Creative

Screen Shot 2023 01 18 at 9.15.01 AM 54f9b

Meryl Streep is Joining the Cast of Only Murders in the Building, and this is my "Avengers: Endgame"

Still from Warrior Nun

Netflix's 'Warrior Nun' Will Not Be Returning for Season 3, and Fans Are Very Angry

tonight show chelsea 582dc

Chelsea Handler Slayed at the Critic's Choice Awards; Announces Upcoming tour

laura adai s6U7Gq93UU8 unsplash 8fbae

Artist Joan Brown Made Colorful Figurative Paintings When Abstract Expressionism Was All The Rage

Little Richard I Am Everything Still 1 e94c2

Sundance 2023: Women Directors Tackle Themes of Frankenstein, Introverts and Little Richard

HEADErHighway to Health Bust magazine Illustration Final 8e1d0

Forget "Camping Trips"—Here's How to Actually Help Women Get the Abortion Care They Desperately Need

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar