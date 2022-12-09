Indigenous Rights Org Illuminative Puts on an All-Native (All-Fabulous) Drag Show You Need to See

Details
IN Feminism

AU7A8922 123f1

Chickasaw writer and seasoned performer J Miko Thomas—better known as Landa Lakes—feels like there has been a definitive shift in the drag scene over the last few years, with more Indigenous queens putting their identities into their performances. “I wanted visibility for Native people, so I chose the name Landa Lakes. It’s a tongue-in-cheek joke referencing the Indigenous mascot issue,” they say, referencing Land O Lakes butter, which quietly removed a Native woman from its packaging in 2020 (after 92 years). “I’m seeing more Indigenous performers putting themselves out there and putting their Indigeneity out there. It’s the new age of Indigenous drag.”

Helping support that movement is IllumiNative, a women-led racial and social justice organization dedicated to increasing visibility—and challenging harmful narratives—around Native people. Last August, they produced an all-Indigenous drag show in Colorado called “Wagon Burners,” a nod to Native people who burned the wagons of colonizers. Landa Lakes co-hosted the show, which featured six other Indigenous drag queens as well. “People need to see how important this is, for Indigenous people to hold space,” says Ky Victor—better known as Lady Shug—a nonbinary queer performer from the Navajo Nation. “I want to see more Indigenous kings and queens. This is our moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

AU7A8748 0e704KARALYN RADFORD (OGLALA LAKOTA)

Victor, who was recently featured in HBO’s unscripted series We’re Here, says Thomas was the first Indigenous queen they’d ever seen. Thomas was also one of the few Indigenous performers ever to be featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Filling more screens and stages with Indigenous and two-spirited performers is just one of many goals being pursued by IllumiNative. The group has also spearheaded campaigns to mobilize Native voters during elections, get more Indigenous producers and writers hired in TV and film, and ensure that Native communities are protected against COVID-19. And they’re always campaigning to halt all use of Native mascots, names, and imagery in sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to highlight the diversity and complexity of all Native people, because they exist in all spaces,” says Lashay Wesley, the assistant director of communications and storytelling at IllumiNative. “LGBTQ+ people and two-spirit people often feel invisible even within their own communities,” says Wesley. “We want to show that not only do Native people exist, but that we also have a huge sense of pride. There is so much Indigenous excellence happening and people need to see it.”

AU7A7795 aafe7KARALYN RADFORD (OGLALA LAKOTA)

Victor says that by performing as their true, Indigenous self, they are strengthening the overall movement by fighting stereotypes. “I might not be the one to break the wall,” says Victor. “But I’m going to be the one chipping away at it.”

 

Caption for first image: KARALYN RADFORD (OGLALA LAKOTA)

Tags: Illuminative , Indigenous , native american , drag queens , indigenous people

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Covid single art 2 ec470

NYC Art-Rock Band UNI and the Urchins’ Charlotte Kemp Muhl Uses Lockdown and Isolation as Creative Fuel in New Music Video

Beba 7 1e00d

All I Want for Christmas is a DRINK: 7 Simple Cocktails to Level-Up Your Next Holiday Gathering

Screen Shot 2022 12 05 at 8.50.47 AM 9a135

Björk’s Latest Single is A Gorgeous, Sorrowful Eulogy for Her Mother

126 cover 110px e0fd9

"Wednesday"'s Christina Ricci Opens Up About How She Deals With Anxiety, Her Kids, and the Next Season of "Yellowjackets" in BUST Magazine's Winter Issue, On Sale Now!

a3d62bc11877cf98aa47f4692ed2383d4c velma.2x.rsquare.w330 0ab61

10 Top Pop Culture Picks That You Don't Want to Miss this Winter. From the "Velma" Animated Series to Paramore’s Album Announcement

women talking WT 01975 RC rgb 9a9a6

"Women Talking" Tests Rooney Mara and Claire Foy's Faith in the Face of Violence - BUST Review

diogo nunes Wa9ilX9XYOI unsplash 1 fccac

How the Recent AI-Generated Avatar Trend Perpetuates the Western Male Gaze

NUP 199980 00043 08244

Lizzo Shared Her Shine with Powerful Activists During Her People's Choice Award Acceptance Speech: Meet All 17 of Them

SHOT3 glampus 465c6

Glampus the Classic Christmas Demon Takes on Vintage Holiday Fashion Looks!

AU7A8922 123f1

Indigenous Rights Org Illuminative Puts on an All-Native (All-Fabulous) Drag Show You Need to See

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar