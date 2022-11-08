Roe v Bros: Men answer questions about tampons on election day

America, it’s time to vote. Today is the 2022 midterm election day, and the election has already been named “the most important midterm election” by the media. And they are not all wrong; abortion is an essential topic in this midterm election. After the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, abortion is a highly discussed topic in both the Republican and Democratic parties– and in five states, abortion is on the ballot. Therefore, it is important to look at who is eligible to vote on this controversial topic that directly affects the health of women all over the United States.

A TikTok profile named Roe v Bros has created multiple TikToks where they ask men on the street (who are eligible to vote) different questions about women’s reproductive health in what they describe themselves as “the game show where we find out how much men know about women’s bodies.” And it’s safe to say the answers are hilarious and frightening at the same time.

Most of the men seem perplexed with the questions being asked. A few of them express emotions of absolute confusion as they are asked to answer questions such as, “Why are there different sizes of tampons?” and, “How long do you have to wait after giving birth to have sex?”

As the quiz game continues, it becomes clear to the audience that the men in question have a very vague knowledge of women’s reproductive system.

One believes women bleed about ¾ of a cup during an average period (wrong), whereas another says he thinks it must be around 4 liters (even more wrong). However, the ultimate highlight must be the guy opening a tampon with his teeth, trying to demonstrate how to insert a tampon correctly.

The quiz might be a fun way to display the average American man’s knowledge about women’s bodies. Still, each TikTok ends with the simple question, “Are you eligible to vote?” which puts the entire game show into a broader perspective.

The focus on whether or not men are able to vote should not necessarily be interpreted as the men should not be eligible to vote; instead it puts an emphasis on how important it is to not only teach boys and men about the woman’s reproductive system but also how vital it is to vote today in the midterm election– and perhaps not vote against something you clearly don’t know very much about.

