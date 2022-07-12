You're Invited To BUST's Operation Save Abortion NYC Watch Party!

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, radical action is the best antidote for the feelings of helplessness and hopelessness that many of us have been wrestling with.

On Sunday, July 17th, you are invited to learn how to take effective action in an all-day workshop entitled Operation Save Abortion hosted by Abortion Access Front, which defines itself on its website as “a team of comedians, writers, and producers that uses humor to destigmatize abortion and expose the extremist anti-choice forces working to destroy access to reproductive rights in all 50 states.” Join the workshop watch party, hosted by BUST Managing Editor Emily Rems, Hekate Cafe and Elixir Lounge, and Bushwick Book Club’s Susan Hwang, and feel the power of surrounding yourself with pissed-off individuals committed to making change.

Operation Save Abortion is an “onboarding into the movement", Max Carwile, Director of Programs at AAF says. It's a “supercharged all-day training experience that will be live-streamed” to each and every person who registers. Starting at 11 am, the trainings will be an educational house party of sorts, teaching attendees how to protect abortion rights through volunteering, talking to politicians, and connecting people to resources. “We want to have this day-long training as sort of an orientation to the movement. So people can use that as a time to figure out where they specifically can fit in, instead of trial and error…” Carwile said.

But why watch alone when you can watch together? Festivities kick off at 11 AM and wrap up at 5 PM at 167 Avenue B, New York, NY and drop-ins are welcome throughout the day. This watch party is based in NYC, but you can register for and tune into the workshop from anywhere! RSVP here to let the organizers know how many snacks to grab, and get ready to learn how to: volunteer to escort patients past the throngs of harassholes outside of clinics, connect patients with financial assistance through your local abortion fund, put your mad powers of persuasion to work talking to politicians about abortion, and more! This Sunday, take matters back into your own hands and find out how you can fight for abortion access, no matter who you are.

Top image courtesy of Abortion Access Front

Margo Moran is a rising senior at Syracuse University studying Communication and Rhetorical Studies and Political Science with a concentration in Race, Gender, and Class.