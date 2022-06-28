W. Kamau Bell Urges Men To Stand Up For The Right To Bodily Autonomy In PSA, "Dads For Choice"

Details
IN Feminism

DFC ProRes HQ Master.00 00 47 17.Still008 1 4afd3

“Dad does so much for the family! This Father’s Day, give him what he really needs. Not a home brewing kit, not socks; give him safe and legal access to abortion.” Abortion Access Front’s recent video opens with a family celebrating Father’s Day, opening gifts and celebrating dad. As soon as the voiceover chimes in with this, the scene comes to a screeching halt. Comedian and father of two, W. Kamau Bell (We Need to Talk About Cosby, United Shades of America) enters the scene, bringing snark and tongue-in-cheek humor and laying out the stark difference between his own spending on birth control in his lifetime, $213, and his wife’s, a staggering sum of $17,530. Bell speaks directly to dads, pointing out that any dad who has had sex that didn’t result in pregnancy has likely benefitted from birth control or abortion, but might not have realized it because the responsibility of birth control may have fallen on their partner. This PSA was written and co-produced by Adam Mansbach, best-selling author of Go The F*ck To Sleep, who also stars in it alongside his real-life partner and children. 

thumbnail IMG 5844 b1527

ADVERTISEMENT

 A 2022 Pew Research Center study on abortion show that men and women are similar in their stances on abortion, with 68% of women and 74% of men believing that there are, as the researchers put it, “some cases where abortion should be legal and others where it should be illegal.” Bell urges men to show up for people with uteruses right now, especially fathers, because, as found by the Guttmacher Institute in a 2014 study, “the majority of people seeking abortions are already parents.” This campaign video is the third project that Bell, Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead, Offsides Productions, and Mansbach have collaborated on. Founded by Winstead in 2015, Abortion Access Front's mission is “to counter anti-abortion rhetoric and media, build community among pro-abortion activists, and provide direct support to independent abortion clinics”, will be hosting an exciting virtual training on abortion activism on July 17th. Operation Save Abortion, or OSA, will feature abortion activists and experts who will share their advice for protecting abortion access via Livestream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up here to take action now. 

Photos : "Dad's for Choice with W. Kamau Bell," via Abortion Access Front.

Margo Moran is a rising senior at Syracuse University studying Communication and Rhetorical Studies and Political Science with a concentration in Race, Gender, and Class.
Tags: w kamau bell , abortion access front , offsides productions , lizz winstead , adam mansbach , operation save abortion , roe v wade overturned , dads for choice

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

LegendsofDrag p092a 1 2 1b6cd

"Legends of Drag" Pays Homage To Drag Icons "Of A Certain Age" Who Paved The Way For The Queens of Today

Screen Shot 2022 06 24 at 1.03.33 PM 93e9f

SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade; Here's Where to Protest Tonight and Tomorrow

KateBushComicRelief e2734

Kate Bush on her recent viral success: “It’s quite shocking, isn’t it? The whole world’s gone mad!”

LeoGrande_STILL_bcbf3.jpg

Emma Thompson Shines As a Widowed Sex-Education Teacher in "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NYC Mayor Adams Has Alarming Advice for Women on How to be Safe on the Subway

pexels karolina grabowska 7691974 7b73c

Period Poverty in the United States is More Common Than You Think: The Tampon Shortage Will Only Make it Worse

OttessaMoshfegh credit Jake Belcher 0a9b1

LA-Novelist Ottessa Moshfegh's Latest, "Lapvona" is Out Now. Plus, A Peek At Her Fiction Practice

Kasia3.1 a5af6

Kasia Szarek Talks About Her Bold Style, Plus, Her 5 Favorite Pieces For The Summer

bri c1dab

Celebrate Midsummer with the Hoodwitch this Weekend in Brooklyn

DFC ProRes HQ Master.00 00 47 17.Still008 1 4afd3

W. Kamau Bell Urges Men To Stand Up For The Right To Bodily Autonomy In PSA, "Dads For Choice"

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar