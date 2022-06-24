SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade; Here's Where to Protest Tonight and Tomorrow

Today, June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned their decision on Roe v Wade, which means that Americans have lost their Constitutional right to safe abortions, and 26 states are either definitely or likely to ban on abortion.
Today and tomorrow join countless citizens as they protest the government’s decision.
Atlanta
5:00 pm CNN Marietta @ Centennial Olympic Park Drive
6:30 pm East steps of the Capital, 227 Capital Ave SW
Austin
5:00 pm US Courthouse Plaza 501 West 5th
Boston
5:00 pm Park Street T Stop
6:00 pm Copley Square
Chicago
5:00 pm Federal Plaza 219 S. Dearborn
Cleveland
5:00 pm Public Square outside REBOL Cafe
Detroit
4:30 pm Federal Courthouse 231 W. Lafayette
Eugene, OR
5pm at Federal Courthouse (via @prochoiceoregon)
Honolulu
2:00 pm Federal Building 300 Ala Moana Blvd
Houston
5:30 pm City Hall 901 Bagby (but on Smith St. side)
6:30pm City Hall
London
7pm: US Embassy, Nine Elms
Los Angeles
12:00 pm US Courthouse Plaza 350 West 1st Street
Louisville
4:30pm Gene Snyder Federal Building, 601 Broadway
Nashville
5:00pm Legislative Plaza, 301 6th Ave
New Hampshire, various cities
5:00pm, all locations
Concord NH Supreme Court
Dover Henry Law Park
Exeter Town Hall
Hanover The Green
Keene The Square
Lancaster Centennial Park
Manchester City Hall Plaza
Plymouth Tenney Mt. Hwy/Highland St
Portsmouth Market Square
New Orleans
6:00 pm 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, 600 Camp St.
New York City
5:00 pm Union Square @ 14th Street
6:30 pm Washington Square Park
8:00 pm Union Square (via @4womenslib)
Philadelphia
5:00 pm City Hall
Portland, OR
5:00 pm Salmon Street Springs/ Fountain
5:30pm Lownsdale Square (via @PortlandDSA)
San Francisco
5:00 pm Federal Bldg & US Courthouse 450 Golden Gate
Seattle
5:00 pm Westlake Park
5:00 Yesler Terrace Park
Washington DC
All Day US Supreme Court
