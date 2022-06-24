SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade; Here's Where to Protest Tonight and Tomorrow

Today, June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned their decision on Roe v Wade, which means that Americans have lost their Constitutional right to safe abortions, and 26 states are either definitely or likely to ban on abortion.

Today and tomorrow join countless citizens as they protest the government’s decision.

Atlanta

5:00 pm CNN Marietta @ Centennial Olympic Park Drive

6:30 pm East steps of the Capital, 227 Capital Ave SW

Austin

5:00 pm US Courthouse Plaza 501 West 5th

Boston

5:00 pm Park Street T Stop

6:00 pm Copley Square

Chicago

5:00 pm Federal Plaza 219 S. Dearborn

Cleveland

5:00 pm Public Square outside REBOL Cafe

Detroit

4:30 pm Federal Courthouse 231 W. Lafayette

Eugene, OR

5pm at Federal Courthouse (via @prochoiceoregon)

Honolulu

2:00 pm Federal Building 300 Ala Moana Blvd

Houston

5:30 pm City Hall 901 Bagby (but on Smith St. side)

6:30pm City Hall

London

7pm: US Embassy, Nine Elms

Los Angeles

12:00 pm US Courthouse Plaza 350 West 1st Street

Louisville

4:30pm Gene Snyder Federal Building, 601 Broadway

Nashville

5:00pm Legislative Plaza, 301 6th Ave

New Hampshire, various cities

5:00pm, all locations

Concord NH Supreme Court

Dover Henry Law Park

Exeter Town Hall

Hanover The Green

Keene The Square

Lancaster Centennial Park

Manchester City Hall Plaza

Plymouth Tenney Mt. Hwy/Highland St

Portsmouth Market Square

New Orleans

6:00 pm 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, 600 Camp St.

New York City

5:00 pm Union Square @ 14th Street

6:30 pm Washington Square Park

8:00 pm Union Square (via @4womenslib)

Philadelphia

5:00 pm City Hall

Portland, OR

5:00 pm Salmon Street Springs/ Fountain

5:30pm Lownsdale Square (via @PortlandDSA)

San Francisco

5:00 pm Federal Bldg & US Courthouse 450 Golden Gate

Seattle

5:00 pm Westlake Park

5:00 Yesler Terrace Park

Washington DC

All Day US Supreme Court

Photo, top: RiseUp4AbortionRights.org