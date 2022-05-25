A Love Letter to Marsha, The Spontaneous Statue of Trans-Activist Marsha P. Johnson, Gets a New Home at The Center in New York

A Love Letter to Marsha, the spontaneous statue of transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson that was erected at Christopher Park on August 24,2021, the day that would have been her 76th birthday, is getting a new home at New York’s The Center. The original monument, created by sculptor Jesse Pallotta, came about out of frustration with local government after plans to add a statue of the queer icon were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eli Erlick, an activist involved in the project told Fox5 NYC, “The city has been boasting about putting up more statues of women for years, even decades now, and they simply haven't done it.” Tired of waiting, the queer community of NYC came together to make it happen themselves.

Miraculously, the unauthorized statue was allowed to remain up, eventually receiving a temporary permit to stay up until November of 2021. With input from Black Trans Nation, the bust of Johnson will be on display in The Center’s lobby from May 25th until August 24th 2022. Designed to be interactive, visitors are invited to leave flowers in her hair and around the podium.

Opening reception is tonight May 25th at 7pm, with doors at 6:30pm. RSVP here.

header: Brandon English 

Niesha is a writer, diversity editor, and traveler. Her bylines include Glamour, Mic.com, Business Insider, Women's Health, The Huffington Post, and many other publications. She is the digital editor for BUST. Keep up with her at brownandabroad.com 
Tags: Marsha p. johnson , Marsha p. johnson statue , who killed marsha p. johnson , the center , a love letter to marsha , black trans nation

