Elon Musk, Grimes' Baby Daddy, Just Bought Twitter And The Internet Has A Lot To Say

Details
IN Feminism

Elon Musk The Summit 2013 2f1bf

Of all the things that have thrown Twitter in a frenzy, like Donald Trump winning the 2016 US presidential election, it’s going to take an excruciatingly long time for it to recover from this one. Thanks to Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform for a whopping $44B on April 25, this year, in both cultural and economic senses, has brought us the most nerve-racking social media fiasco. Musk’s disjointed vision for Twitter includes releasing it from censorship restrictions to foster freedom of speech and democracy. This may lead to a surge in disinformation and welcome more trolls and bullies to a space that already brims with instances of racial and gender discrimination. While this move has garnered a wide set of reactions from different communities, countless people continue to slam the world’s richest man for his pretentious, sketchy “free speech” bid along with an apparent proposal to eliminate Twitter ads and add an edit button that will undeniably transform the face of the platform. Moreover, celebrities like Jameela Jamil have already announced their departure from Twitter, with absolutely no return in sight. In what can now be considered her last and final tweet, The Good Place actress rightfully rages over Musk’s intentions for the social media site that will help it reach its “final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny.” 

With that being said, here’s a glimpse into what folks on Twitter are thinking about its brand new owner: 

A lot of Twitter users have already started migrating to other social media apps. Well, fair enough. 

 

Amidst all the madness, the world still can’t wait to witness Twitter’s new identity under Musk and how (much worse) it’s going to be from now on.  

Photo by Dan Taylor on Wikipedia Commons

Prachi is a nineteen year old Media and Communications major from India. She is currently a Freshman at the University of Calgary, Canada. In her free time, she is either trying to deconstruct a movie or listening to Taylor Swift. 
Tags: Twitter , Elon Musk , Twitter Takeover , Acquisition , Social Media Platform , Jameela Jamil , elon musk buys twitter , grimes

