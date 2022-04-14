Remembering The Late, Great, bell hooks. How Well Do You Know The Feminist Author and Activist?

A literary and academic legend whose work helped influence an entire generation of feminists, bell hooks died on December 15, 2021, at age 69. Think you know what made bell so swell? Then take the quiz!

1. When bell was born on September 25th, 1952, her given name was:

a.) Chloe Anthony Wofford

b.) Marguerite Annie Johnson

c.) Gloria Jean Watkins

d.) Ramona Lofton



2. Which of the following titles is the first book bell ever published, launching her multifaceted literary career in 1978?



a.) and there we wept: poems

b.) Yearning: race, gender, and cultural politics

c.) ain’t i a woman: black women and feminism

d.) Happy to Be Nappy



3. What author was the subject of bell’s English doctoral dissertation at the University of California, Santa Cruz?



a.) Zora Neale Hurston

b.) Toni Morrison



c.) Langston Hughes

d.) Maya Angelou



4. At what educational institution did bell establish the bell hooks Institute in 2004?



a.) Stanford University



b.) Yale University



c.) The City College of New York



d.) Berea College



5. Complete the following bell quote: “When we can be _____, we can be with others without using them as a means of escape.”



a.) alone



b.) feminists



c.) financially independent



d.) free

Answer Key:

1. c

2. a

3. b

4. d

5. a

Photo: Jesse Fox

