Iskwew Air, The First Airline Owned By An Indigenous Woman, Is Changing The Flight Industry As We Know It

Details
IN Feminism

wgU8h07o f33e0

IN AUGUST 2021, the first Indigenous woman-owned airline in Canada took flight. Operating on unceded Musqueam land, Iskwew Air currently offers flights from Vancouver International Airport to Qualicum Beach Airport—an area that had been without service since the onset of the pandemic. But what started as a decade-long dream almost didn’t happen. In 2016, Iskwew Air’s Métis founder, aviator Teara Fraser, 51, considered hanging up her wings. “My letting-go ceremony turned into a start-up business ceremony,” she says. 

In Cree, Fraser’s ancestral language, Iskwew means woman. “Iskwew Air was named as an act of reclamation,” she explains. “A reclamation of womanhood, a reclamation of matriarchal leadership, a reclamation of language.” Now, she says, Iskwew Air is on a mission to “reimagine, rematriate, and rebuild systems that put equity, justice, and sustainability at the center.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our mere existence is disruption,” Fraser continues. “Disruption of a system that isn’t working.”

Iskwew Air is not only the first Indigenous woman-owned airline in Canada, but its maintenance department is also woman-led, even though less than two percent of all aviation maintenance technicians identify as women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The name of Fraser’s aircraft, The Sweetgrass Warrior, reflects this boundary-breaking spirit. “I think of myself as sweetgrass—both grounded and flowing,” she says. “And I define warriorship as standing fiercely with deep love for what matters and for what is possible in the world.” 

Iskwew Air is working to establish new decolonizing practices in more ways than one. In the midst of the pandemic, Iskwew Air and The Sweetgrass Warrior began flying crucial goods to the ‘Namgis and Tseshaht First Nation communities through the AirLIFT Campaign, providing isolated residents everything from PPE to blueberry bushes to menstrual products. The airline also supports important Indigenous organizations including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and The National Inquiry Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. And the company is now working toward a future that includes zero-emission aircrafts. “We must make room for the voices, the wisdom, and the stories of Indigenous people,” Fraser says of the inspiration behind her airline. “What is possible if we remember and return to a relational way of being in the world? That’s what we need.” – ALIZA PELTO

Top Photo: Courtesy of Josh Neufeld

This article originally appeared in BUST's Spring 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

Aliza is a Creative Writing BFA student and former BUST Magazine intern When she's not writing, reading or scrolling through TikTok for hours on end, you can find her consuming copious amounts of iced coffee or doing something witchy. Follow her on Twitter @alizapelto
Tags: Iskwew Air , Indigenous entrepreneurs , woman-owned businesses , Teara Fraser , canadian airlines

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

SMF Amanda Demme Headshot 132 cdf24

Soleil Moon Frye Talks "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" and How Her Documentary, "Kid90" Forced Her To Face Some Hard Truths About Her Past and Present

TG2 UNIT 035 75d7f

Watching "Tall Girl 2" While Black: Just How Much Of A Struggle Is Being Tall, Anyway?

pexels alina blumberg 5907696 18f82

Popular UK Supermarket Chain Makes Real Change By Switching Up Name of Aisle From 'Feminine Hygiene' To 'Period Products'

BRIDGERTON 201 Unit 04818R 2404c

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Are Back: Our Top 10 Pop Culture Picks For Spring 2022

clip image001 ed2f5

Darlene Love and Joan Osborne to perform at “We Got the Beat – A Women in Music Summit”: an Empowering Celebration of Women Artists, and a Call to Arms to Challenge the Rampant Misogyny in the Music Industry

Screen Shot 2022 03 01 at 10.57.28 AM 7df42

Devery Jacobs of "Reservation Dogs" Talks The Power of Indigenous Stories and Stepping Into Her Own As a Queer Woman

desi two 2f70b

“Lucy and Desi," Amy Poehler's New Documentary About TV Pioneers Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Is An Intimate Look Into An Early Power Couple's Private Life

ONaAhvA8_2e169.jpg

Your Spring 2022 Predictions Inspired By The Tarot Are Here

wgU8h07o f33e0

Iskwew Air, The First Airline Owned By An Indigenous Woman, Is Changing The Flight Industry As We Know It

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar