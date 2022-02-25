6 Things You Might Not Know About Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson

Details
IN Feminism

640px Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Wikimedia Commons c3f7f

In a history-making decision, President Joe Biden formally nominated Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson to sit on the United States Supreme Court, a seat previously held by Justice Stephen Breyer.  The 51-year-old has already been vetted by the Senate. Jackson received her commission in June of 2021 to the U.S. Court of Appeals in DC. If confirmed, she’ll not only be the first African-American woman to hold the position, but the 6th woman in history to serve on the highest court in the land. 

Here are some things to know about this amazing woman. 

1. She was one of Biden’s First Year Judicial appointments.

In March of 2021, Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Jackson as a circuit judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals D.C. Circuit. In June of the same year, she received her judicial commission.

2. She attended Harvard—and Matt Damon was once her partner in acting class.  

Jackson studied government at Harvard University. She graduated magna cum laude in 1992 with an A.B. Harvard is also where she met her future husband, and sixth generation Harvard alum, Patrick Johnson, a surgeon. According to Politico, she once partnered with Matt Damon in an acting class. After working as a staff reporter for Time Magazine, she returned to Harvard to study law, graduating in 1996. 

New Fall Issue d217c

3. She’s got family in the Grand Ole Party—by marriage.

Jackson’s husband, Patrick Jackson, is the twin brother of former GOP House speaker Paul Ryan’s brother-in-law. (Did you catch that?)  Her husband's twin brother is married to Paul Ryan's sister (Jana Ryan). At her confirmation hearing in 2012 for her to become a judge, Ryan spoke highly of her. “Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity, it is unequivocal,” Mr. Ryan said according to the New York Times.

4. Her 11-year-old daughter once recommended her as Supreme Court judge to President Obama

Jackson and her husband have two daughters –Talia and Leila.  Leila appeared to be following in her mother’s persuasive footsteps at age 11, writing an impassioned letter to Former President Obama, petitioning for her mother to take Judge Antonin Scalia’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.  “She’s determined, honest and never breaks a promise to anyone even if there are other things she’d rather do. She can demonstrate commitment and is loyal and never brags. I think she would make a great Supreme Court justice,” Leila wrote in an excerpt of her letter as reported on Abovethelaw.com. 

5. Jackson was the judge who sentenced the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist to four years in prison.

In 2016, a North Carolina man named Edgar Maddison Welch fired his AR-15 rifle into a Washington, DC pizzeria.  At his sentencing, Judge Jackson stated that Welch’s actions "literally left psychological wreckage,” according to the Associated Press. 

6. She brings diverse work experience and perspective to the age-old institution.

Judge Jackson has worked at the private law firm Morrison and Foerster and as a federal public defender in DC. Her unique experience as a federal public defender, a role that the other justices have not held, will likely impact her decision making, especially for Black and Brown communities.

Top photo by WikicagoCC-BY-SA-4.0

Chiara Atoyebi is an writer, artist, actress and educator. She is also a MFA Writing graduate at SCAD. Chiara prides her self on being nearly off-grid in the city and is always finding ways to make things scratch. Her two guilty pleasures are Venti Pike's from Starbucks and impromptu hugs. Follow Chiara on Twitter @chiarawritesit or chiaratoyebi.com.
Tags: Judge Kentaji Brown-Jackson , Paul Ryan , United States Supreme Court , Justice Stephen Breyer

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2022 02 22 at 7.39.23 AM 23a5f

"The Worst Person In The World" Subverts the Classic Rom-Com Genre, Instead, Explores Loss Through a New Lens

Untitled design 29 ffc86

Want More Body Positive Kid's Books? Start Doing Better By Fat Characters, Says Children's Book Illustrator

53350009 FW DE WILDE web 4056a

Watch: Florence + The Machine’s New Single “King” is a Haunting Exploration of Gender Roles and Art

MLee fullsize final fc424

Mackenzi Lee Breaks the Rules When It Comes to Personal Style

MiAngel Cody Headshot 1 cca3d

All-Female Law Firm The Decarceration Collective, Is Fighting To Free The Unjustly Imprisoned of Chicago

FIRST LADY Photo credit Jackson Lee Davis. SHOWTIM ce8f0

The Trailer For "The First Lady," A Film About Trailblazing First Ladies of America, Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Has Dropped

640px Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Wikimedia Commons c3f7f

6 Things You Might Not Know About Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson

bannedbooks 0984a

5 Great Things You Can Get From Your Local Library -- Besides Books!

cover image 88b88

Watch Now: Big Freedia & Jonathan Lykes's 'ELLA BAKER SHAKER' Is Exactly The Inspiring Energy We Need This Black History Month

cristina 1 51781

Costume Designer Cristina Spiridakis Gives a Behind-The-Scenes Peek at How She Styles TV’s Looks For Shows Like "Betty" and "Orange is the New Black"

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar