This All-Female, Electric and Grip Staff Crew in Mexico City, Is Working To Close the Diversity Gap in the Country's Film Industry

Details
IN Feminism

los Amazonasjpg 11bcd

Three years ago, Mexican film director Faride Schroeder and Mexican cinematographer Leslie Montero had to hire a crew for a car commercial. They sought out an all-women crew, including Mexican gaffer Ana “Anni” Martinez and Mexican cinematographer Sophia Stieglitz. Little did they know, that commercial would spark a movement. “They wanted women in every crew position—it was such a specific ask. That’s when I realized, ‘We’re unique! We’re Amazons!’” Stieglitz says proudly. “And that’s how Amazonas Electricas was born.”

Amazonas Electricas (Electric Amazons) is an all-women group of film industry electrical techs, grips, and gaffers based in Mexico City. And though the core crew is comprised of about a dozen women, they constantly take in newcomers to teach them the trade, first by holding workshops, and then by hiring newbies on projects they’re attached to. “We’ve taught a lot of women,” Stieglitz says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a safe environment, and I think we’ve become more of a movement, rather than just a group.” 

New Fall Issue d217c

Even during the pandemic, members worked on four television series and over 20 commercials. In the future, they hope to continue empowering the next generation of technicians—both online (​​@amazonaselectricas) and on set. And though members say their experiences coordinating and operating lights, cameras, and rigging equipment for productions large and small have been overwhelmingly positive, no working environment is perfect. “Mexico is a macho country, so there’s still a lot of work to do,” Stieglitz says. “But we’ve all got strong characters and successful careers. So, we’re being patient and setting an example. We’re shaking the patriarchy a little bit at a time.” -Ana Breton 

Header photo: @amazonaselectricas

This article originally appeared in BUST's Winter 2021/2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

Tags: Amazonas Electricas , Electric Amazons , Women in film , All- female crew , Mexican film industry , female grippers , female electrical techs , women in tech , women in film production

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Dumplings main 9c92f

The BUST Guide To Participating in Lunar New Year Festivities and Traditions, Without Being a Problematic Colonizer

Jami ivy 7a57e

Are You Experienced? Fluevog Releases Jimi Hendrix Inspired Boots and Accessories

BreakingBread CMG 15 1c99e

"Breaking Bread," a New Documentary on the 'A-Sham' Israeli Food Festival, Provides a Portrait of Joyous Coexistence

slippers bust magazine winter 21 1 c7e08

5 Of The Best and Warmest House Shoes That Will Keep Your Toes Toasty and Soft Throughout Winter and Into Spring

ToriAmos OceantoOcean 89555

Tori Amos' 16th Studio Album, "Ocean to Ocean," is an Emotional Meditation on Loss In The Time of Corona

LOUD BODIES SUMMER 2021 CAMPAIGN 100 9b1d2

5 New Fashion Items Our Looks Editor is Jonesing For, Including Vegan Mascara, Bright and Chunky Barrettes, and Conceptual Face Jewelry

los Amazonasjpg 11bcd

This All-Female, Electric and Grip Staff Crew in Mexico City, Is Working To Close the Diversity Gap in the Country's Film Industry

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar