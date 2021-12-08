Alice Sebold apologizes to man she wrongfully accused of rape after he spent 16 years in prison

Details
IN Feminism

tingey injury law firm veNb0DDegzE unsplash 5f4fa

When Alice Sebold, the award-winning author of the book The Lovely Bones, was a student at Syracuse University in 1981, she was the victim of sexual assault. After a few months, she encountered Anthony Broadwater, a Black man, and was convinced that she recognized him as being her rapist. In 1982, Broadwater was found guilty based on Sebold’s testimony and hair analysis that tied him to the crime. Broadwater never pled guilty and was denied parole several times. In 1999, Sebold published Lucky, in which she graphically depicted her rape, using the fictitious name “Gregory Madison” for Anthory Broadwater. 

But now Broadwater has been exonerated. Although he was released after 16 years in jail, he remained on the sex offenders register until his recent exoneration. Sebold has apologized for her mistake, “First, I want to say that I am truly sorry to Anthony Broadwater and I deeply regret what you have been through” and acknowledged “the role that she “unwittingly played within a system that sent an innocent man to jail.” Broadwater’s time in jail is another example of the deeply flawed American justice system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothy Mucciante, executive producer of the movie adaptation of Lucky, first found inconsistencies between the script and the book that led to Broadwater’s exoneration. Mucciante hired a private investigator and a defense lawyer that led to the discovery of the original insubstantial evidence and ultimately wrongful conviction of Broadwater. After they had arrested Broadwater, Alice Sebold failed to recognize him during a police lineup, because they “look almost identical”, according to what she wrote in Lucky. Without Mucciante’s resources, it is likely that Broadwater would never have been exonerated

This is not an isolated incident.  Broadwater’s case is similar to many other stories of wrongfully convicted men of color, such as the well-known case of the “Central Park Five.” In 1989, five Black and Hispanic teenagers were found guilty for the rape and beating of a woman jogging in Central Park. After each spending 5 to 13 years in prison, they were exonerated in 2002 after another man confessed to the crime. It is also eerily similar to the Scottsboro Boys’ case, who were wrongfully accused of the rape of two white women in 1931. All three of these stories are part of a long line of Black men being falsely convicted for the rape of white women. 

Racial profiling and wrongful convictions persist at an alarmingly high rate in America. Racial profiling and wrongful convictions persist at an alarmingly high rate in America. All the way back to Emmett Till, in the fifties, Black men have always been subject to higher sexual assault accusations while it is very unlikely they commit such crimes at a higher rate than any other races. In 2018, 900.000 people were registered on the public sex offender register in which, Black men were twice as likely to be registered than white men. In the meantime, according to a study by the University of California, 59% of people exonerated for sexual assault are Black men.

New Fall Issue d217c

Anthony Broadwater has accepted Alice Sebold’s apologies.  He told the New York Times, “It took a lot of courage, and I guess she’s brave and weathering through the storm like I am.”
The movie adaptation for Lucky has lost its funding, and Sebold’s book will no longer be distributed by its publisher, Scribner.

Photo byTingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

 

 

Valentine Fabre is a Fashion Journalism student currently based in London. 
Tags: Alice Sebold , Anthony Broadwater , Justice , America , Author , Book , Movie , Racism , Sexual Assault

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website
WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS 6dbc4

Trending on BUST

Stalin 5a06c

“Joseph Thee Stalin” and Other Secret Hotties from History, According to Twitter

pexels jeshootscom 1040159 195c9

10 Female-Driven Holiday Films To Cozy Up With This Winter

Made in Hollywood photo 3 credit Gina Schock f8db9

Gina Schock of The Go-Go's Shares Rare Photos of the Band's Early Days, Calls New Coffee Table Book "Made in Hollywood," A Love Letter to Go-Go's Fans

gayatri malhotra 0XFPG5ntedo unsplash 6bc80

Amy Coney Barrett Says Putting The Baby Up For Adoption "Takes Care of the Problem" of Burden Of Forced Parenthood

Screen Shot 2021 12 06 at 3.25.41 PM 37c3a 40b94

8 DIY Gift Ideas To Unleash Your Inner Artist This Holiday Season

tingey injury law firm veNb0DDegzE unsplash 5f4fa

Alice Sebold apologizes to man she wrongfully accused of rape after he spent 16 years in prison

SUAY 7631 50199

L.A.’s Suay Sew Shop Is Creating A Movement Around Reuse and Sustainable Shopping By Turning Over 250 Tons Of Textile Waste Into Brand-New Apparel

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar