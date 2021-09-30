Get Clear On Beverly Cleary: How Much Do You Know About the Prolific Children's Book Author? BUST Pop Quiz

Beloved children’s book and young adult fiction author Beverly Cleary was one of the most widely published writers in the world before her death this year, thanks in part to the enduring appeal of her spunky young heroine Ramona Quimby. Think you know how Beverly made history? Then take the quiz!-Emily Rems

Beverly was born and raised in this state, where most of her stories are set.

a. New York

b. Minnesota

c. Oregon

d. Texas

What was the title of Beverly’s

first book, published in 1950?

a. Henry Huggins

b. Beezus and Ramona

c. The Mouse and the Motorcycle

d. Ramona Quimby, Age 8

Which of the following prestigious

literary awards did Beverly win?

a. National Book Award

b. Newbery Medal

c. National Medal of Arts

d. All of the above

On March 25, 2021, Beverly

died at her retirement home in

Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, 18 days

before her _____ birthday.

a. 75th

b. 85th

c. 95th

d. 105th



Complete the following Beverly

quote: “If you don’t see the book

you want on the shelves, ___.”

a. order it online

b. write it

c. speak to a manager

d. blame sexism

photos: Beverly Cleary, 1971, State Library Photograph Collection, 1851-1990, Washington State Archives, Digital Archives

This article originally appeared in the Fall 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Answer Key: 1.c, 2.a, 3.d, 4.d, 5.b

Emily Rems is a feminist writer, editor, rock star, playwright, and occasional plus-size model living in New York’s East Village. Best known as managing editor of BUST magazine, Emily is also a music and film commentator for New York’s NPR affiliate WNYC, and is the drummer for the horror-punk band the Grasshoppers. Her nonfiction writing has appeared in the anthologies Cassette from my Ex and Zinester’s Guide to NYC, and her short stories have been published in Rum Punch Press, Lumen, Prose ‘N Cons Mystery Magazine, Writing Raw, and PoemMemoirStory. She was nominated for a Pushcart Prize for fiction in 2015 and is working on a novel. Follow her on Twitter @emilyrems.