Get Clear On Beverly Cleary: How Much Do You Know About the Prolific Children's Book Author? BUST Pop Quiz

Details
IN Feminism

beverlycleary silo e3fa4

 

Beloved children’s book and young adult fiction author Beverly Cleary was one of the most widely published writers in the world before her death this year, thanks in part to the enduring appeal of her spunky young heroine Ramona Quimby. Think you know how Beverly made history? Then take the quiz!-Emily Rems 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Beverly was born and raised in this state, where most of her stories are set.

a. New York

b. Minnesota

c. Oregon

d. Texas

 

What was the title of Beverly’s
first book, published in 1950?

a. Henry Huggins

b. Beezus and Ramona

c. The Mouse and the Motorcycle

d. Ramona Quimby, Age 8

 

Which of the following prestigious
literary awards did Beverly win?

a. National Book Award

b. Newbery Medal

New Fall Issue d217c

c. National Medal of Arts

d. All of the above

 

On March 25, 2021, Beverly
died at her retirement home in
Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, 18 days
before her _____ birthday.

a. 75th

b. 85th

c. 95th

d. 105th


Complete the following Beverly
quote: “If you don’t see the book
you want on the shelves, ___.” 

a. order it online

b. write it

c. speak to a manager

d. blame sexism

 

photos: Beverly Cleary, 1971, State Library Photograph Collection, 1851-1990, Washington State Archives, Digital Archives

This article originally appeared in the Fall 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Answer Key: 1.c, 2.a, 3.d, 4.d, 5.b

 

Emily Rems is a feminist writer, editor, rock star, playwright, and occasional plus-size model living in New York’s East Village. Best known as managing editor of BUST magazine, Emily is also a music and film commentator for New York’s NPR affiliate WNYC, and is the drummer for the horror-punk band the Grasshoppers. Her nonfiction writing has appeared in the anthologies Cassette from my Ex and Zinester’s Guide to NYC, and her short stories have been published in Rum Punch Press, Lumen, Prose ‘N Cons Mystery Magazine, Writing Raw, and PoemMemoirStory. She was nominated for a Pushcart Prize for fiction in 2015 and is working on a novel. Follow her on Twitter @emilyrems.
Tags: beverly cleary , beverly cleary books , ya books , children's books , children's book authors , ramona quimby.

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2021 09 23 at 1.06.07 PM 1d2ea

Lil Nas X Turns Dolly Parton's "Jolene" Into Haunting and Soulful Tale of Queer Heartbreak, and We're Here For It

Screen Shot 2021 09 27 at 1.56.53 PM c0797

Amy Schumer Shares Her Battle With Endometriosis, And Has Us Wondering Why The F*ck There Isn't More Research About This Disorder

Screen Shot 2021 09 23 at 2.50.34 PM 0a352

Growing Up MLM: LuLaRich, The Sticky Ideology Of MLMs, and Reflections on Being the Child of a Mary Kay Recruit

charles deluvio aNHBgtjoUDE unsplash 79e82

"Stealthing"—Removing a Condom Without Consent—Could Soon Be Illegal In California

fanny 3.jpg 808ab

Trailblazing Filipina American Rock Band Fanny, Gets Their Due in Documentary, "Fanny: The Right to Rock"

Juno 50x70cm 831ac

4 Pro Tips For Making Colorful Paper Collage Art

Screen Shot 2021 09 17 at 12.19.56 PM df77a

How the US Criminal Justice System Failed Olympic Gold Medalists: the Botched FBI Investigation of Former Team USA Doctor Larry Nassar

Screen Shot 2021 09 28 at 9.48.40 AM ef8a9

R. Kelly, R&B Singer and Producer, Finally Convicted of Sex Crimes After Decades of Allegations and Crimes Against Underage Girls and Boys

640px 2018 Womens March NYC 00761 a58dd

Women's March To Host National Demonstration For Reproductive Freedom On October 2nd

beverlycleary silo e3fa4

Get Clear On Beverly Cleary: How Much Do You Know About the Prolific Children's Book Author? BUST Pop Quiz

Upcoming Events

Women's March for Reproductive Freedom
Sat Oct 02 @11:00AM -
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sat Oct 09
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sun Oct 10
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Fri Dec 03
View Full Calendar