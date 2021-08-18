Living in Her Truth: Mae Whitman Comes Out As Pansexual In Tweet About Role In LGBTQIA+ Friendly Show “The Owl House”

In a Tweet praising Disney Channel show The Owl House, Mae Whitman came out as pansexual. On Monday, August 15th, the actress known for her role of Annie Marks in recently cancelled Good Girls, tweeted about how being a part of the animated show has affected her. 

“Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up,” Whitman tweeted on Monday.

Whitman then sends out a separate tweet describing what being pansexual means to her. 

“I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best [rainbow emoji] and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,).”

In this tweet she also provided a link to GLAAD's Accelerating Bi+ Acceptance page which, according to the official website, “Through media advocacy, GLAAD lifts up the stories of bisexual and allied communities to build understanding and accelerate acceptance.”

The Owl House is an animated fantasy-comedy series about a girl training to become a witch that has made headlines for featuring Disney Channel’s first bisexual lead. Whitman voices Amity Blight, a young lesbian witch who attends a school for witches. The show’s second season aired in June of 2021. 

The 33 year old Parenthood actor is a proud LGBTQ member despite not having put labels on herself in the past. In 2014 she shared with Glamour, "I just like people. I like everyone. I see so much wonderful potential in everyone that I meet, and there's always something to learn from. I think girls are attractive, I think boys are attractive, I think old people are attractive, I think young people are—I appreciate everything and everyone."

We are happy to see Mae Whitman proudly expressing her sexuality and being part of a show that encourages kids to be their most authentic self.

Top Image: Screenshot Via Youtube

Leah Overstreet is a rising sophomore at Columbia University majoring in Creative Writing with a concentration in Women's and Gender Studies. She is a fan of strong opinions, questionable fashion choices, and independently owned bookstores. She loves to spend her time writing about the queer experience, pop culture, sex, and feminism (hopefully with the company of a snack or two… or three). You can follow her @Leah.S.Overstreet on instagram.
