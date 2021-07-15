She's a Barbie Girl: Mattel's Naomi Osaka Barbie Doll Sells Out Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Details
IN Feminism

naomi osaka 843ee

Mattel’s official Naomi Osaka doll sold out within hours of it’s release on Monday, July 12th. Osaka joins the Barbie hall of fame as one the extraordinary women honored in Barbie’s Role Model Series. Currently ranked No. 2 by the Women’s Tennis Association, Osaka is the first Asian player to hold the top rank in singles, and is the reigning champion at both the Australian and US Opens. The doll sports Osaka’s Nike outfit that she wore during the 2020 Australian Open along with a miniature version of her signature Yonex tennis racket. Upon the release of this new doll, Naomi Tweeted about it saying, “I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything.” 

Launched in 2015, The Barbie Role Model collection is a result of the brand’s commitment to “shining a light on empowering role models past and present in an effort to inspire more girls.” Others honored by Mattel in previous years include Yara Shahidi, Frida Kahlo, Ashley Graham, and Misty Copeland. This year they honored Osaka along with soccer player Alex Morgan. 

ADVERTISEMENT

 download 15bffImage Via Rob Keating

The Barbie Role Model collection marks a progressive turn for Mattel along with the Barbie Fashionistas line, released in April of 2019. The Barbie Fashionistas line was dedicated towards showcasing a range of diverse skin-tones, body types, and forms of gender expression.

Both the Barbie Role Model collection and the Barbie Fashionistas line set a more realistic and diverse standard for young children. These were huge leaps forward for a brand which previously modeled their dolls almost exclusively on a thin, white ideal—with the first Black and Latina Barbie dolls not released until 1980. Now, it is clear that the brand has shifted its priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Web RoleModels 21 Lockup 7d7a1Image via Mattel

Mattel recognizes the need for young girls to have strong and talented women like Osaka to look up to. Lisa McKnight, senior ranking executive at Mattel, said of Osaka that “she has paved the way for future generations of girls to dream bigger, and through her unwavering courage and honesty, shown the world the importance of being your own biggest champion.” The 23-years-old four-time Grand Slam winner, is also a mental health advocate and activist against racial injustice. 

This real-life role model has certainly earned the title through her outspokenness about her own mental health issues and the necessity to prioritize oneself, even writing about such struggles in her recent Time Magazine article “It’s O.K. to Not Be O.K.” Although Osaka has withdrawn from both Wimbledon and the French Open as a result of social anxiety and media pressure, she is eager to represent Tokyo in the 2021 Olympics. 

While the Naomi Osaka dolls are currently out of stock, you can be notified on the Mattel website of any restocks. Fingers crossed, that you can snag one of your own soon. 

Top Image: Via Mattel, Middle Image: Via Bob Keating 

Leah Overstreet is a rising sophomore at Columbia University majoring in Creative Writing with a concentration in Women's and Gender Studies. She is a fan of strong opinions, questionable fashion choices, and independently owned bookstores. She loves to spend her time writing about the queer experience, pop culture, sex, and feminism (hopefully with the company of a snack or two… or three). You can follow her @Leah.S.Overstreet on instagram.
Tags: Naomi Osaka , Barbie , Mattel , Barbie Role Model , Inspiring Women , Naomi Osaka Barbie Doll , Woman , mental health, , female role models , empowerment

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

OPENER dutch e3f79

The Remarkable Story of Three Teenage Girls Who Seduced and Killed Traitors During WW II

Nikole Hannah Jones 42609599084 c33b8

#Bye, Felicia. Nikole Hannah-Jones Rejects UNC's Last Minute Offer of Tenure, Joining the Faculty of Howard University Instead.

BUST Seek You af529

Loneliness Is As American As Apple Pie In Kristen Radtke's Graphic Novel "Seek You": BUST Review

BUST Island Queen 73a2e

Vanessa Riley's Historical Novel "Island Queen" Focuses On The Journey, Not The Destination Of Dorothy "Doll" Kirwin Thomas: BUST Review

queen of swords 1a661

This Queen of Swords Tarot Card Playlist Is Perfect For Daydreaming And Getting Lost In Your Head

Screen Shot 2021 07 13 at 5.38.46 PM 5b386

You Betta Werk! Mj Rodriguez Makes Emmy History, Becomes First Trans-woman Nominated in Leading Actress Category

savedbyasong 287fd

'Saved by a Song' is Mary Gauthier’s Memoir, and a treatise on making art: Book Review

Screen Shot 2021 07 13 at 12.46.14 PM 2a990

In Disney's Encanto, a Latinx Teen Struggles to Find Her Place in This Magic-Filled Musical

BUST Zaila Avant garde copy 83e64

I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E: Zaila Avant-garde Is the First African-American to Win the Spelling Bee--And She's Also A Basketball Prodigy

whileweweredating 0e413

"While We Were Dating" Is the Perfect Sexy and Warm Romance Novel To Add To Your #summerreadinglist

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
View Full Calendar