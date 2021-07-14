Black Monuments Matter: Journalist and Civil-Rights Activist Ida B. Wells Gets Statue in Downtown Memphis

Details
IN Feminism

Ida B. Wells d36c4

 

Nearly 130 years ago famed journalist and civil rights advocate Ida B. Wells was driven out of Memphis for reporting on the lynching of three Black men; a statue of the former resident will be unveiled in downtown Memphis, honoring the life and work of the journalist, activist, and teacher. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The statue will sit next to the First Baptist Beale Street Church where Wells’ newspaper had its offices. While the erection of the statue certainly serves as a celebration of Wells’ legacy as a journalist and activist, it does not celebrate the city’s role in her achievements: rather it acknowledges the cruelty, hatred, and violence that led her to leave Memphis 130 years ago. 

Born to an enslaved family on July 16th, 1862 (six months prior to the Emancipation Proclamation) in Holly Springs, Mississippi, Ida B. Wells came to Memphis in 1882 at the age of 20 to live with their aunt following the death of her parents. She taught at two schools in the city before joining the newspaper, The Memphis Free Speech as a full-time journalist. In 1892 she reported on the death of her friend and his two business associates at the hands of a white lynching mob. Her writing caused a fierce backlash amongst the city’s white population, who later destroyed the newspaper’s office and threatened Wells’ life. Wells fled the city after, eventually traveling the world to speak against the lynching and violence against Black people happening in the American South.

ADVERTISEMENT

With discussions about the continued existence of statues dedicated to Confederate heroes still happening around the country, we seem to spend more time thinking about who we shouldn’t honor and less about who we should. But with the unveiling of the Wells statue this Friday, Memphis will make a decisive choice about how to honor the city’s complicated civil rights history. 

Honorary Chair of the statue’s campaign, Terry Lynch, acknowledged this approach to the city’s history, saying in promotional materials for the statue: “For some of us telling the story of Ida B. Wells and her departure from Memphis will sting. We don’t want to remember our violence and cruelty. But we need to recognize who we have been so we can become the city—and the people— we aspire to be.” 

The unveiling of the statue, this Friday at 11 am (CDT) will be proceeded by a parade to the statue’s site. This follows the week-long activities around the city designed to honor and celebrate Ida B. Wells’ legacy as a journalist and her fight against racism in the US. 

Top Photo Credit: Barnett, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Kelsey lives in New York City and is a student at Barnard College, where she studies Anthropology. 
Tags: Ida B. Wells , Black journalism , activism , civil rights icons , ida b wells statue.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

KCFH 100 JW 1110 0254 RT 785dc

Kevin Can F**k Himself Flips The Script on Misogynistic Sitcom Tropes: A Review

Nikole Hannah Jones 42609599084 c33b8

#Bye, Felicia. Nikole Hannah-Jones Rejects UNC's Last Minute Offer of Tenure, Joining the Faculty of Howard University Instead.

OPENER dutch e3f79

The Remarkable Story of Three Teenage Girls Who Seduced and Killed Traitors During WW II

C1103754 3A1F 4E30 B6C1 899E9E72C721 6d77e

“My Life is Not Your Porn,” South Korean Women Say, as Digital Sex Crimes Rise

BUST Kataluna Enriquez f84f5

A Fitting Finale To Pride Month: Kataluna Enriquez Becomes First Openly Transgender Miss USA Contestant After Being Crowned Miss Nevada

BUST Seek You af529

Loneliness Is As American As Apple Pie In Kristen Radtke's Graphic Novel "Seek You": BUST Review

queen of swords 1a661

This Queen of Swords Tarot Card Playlist Is Perfect For Daydreaming And Getting Lost In Your Head

BUST Island Queen 73a2e

Vanessa Riley's Historical Novel "Island Queen" Focuses On The Journey, Not The Destination Of Dorothy "Doll" Kirwin Thomas: BUST Review

savedbyasong 287fd

'Saved by a Song' is Mary Gauthier’s Memoir, and a treatise on making art: Book Review

Screen Shot 2021 07 07 at 3.03.32 PM 1c65b

Hot Girl Summer Gone Wrong in Twitter Thread-Inspired Film ZOLA

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
View Full Calendar