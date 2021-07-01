This Queer Valedictorian Almost Had His Speech Censored By His High School, But The Audience Was Not Having It

Details
IN Feminism

Screen Shot 2021 06 30 at 12.51.40 PM dd371

You’d think society would have evolved past this by now, but apparently high school principals will always be symbolic stand-ins for the oppressive hand of authority.

Robert Tull, principal of New Jersey’s Eastern Regional Camden County High School, decided to really drive home the stereotype on June 17th when he attempted to cut short the valedictorian speech of Bryce Dershem, who wanted to share his experience as a queer teenager. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dershem began his speech with the usual pleasantries and congratulations before becoming more vulnerable with the audience. “After I came out as queer, I felt so alone,” he said. Just as the valedictorian admits that he “didn't know who to turn to,” the principal approaches the podium and begins to unplug Dershem’s mic. Principal Tull then points to the preapproved speech and tells Dershem to read from that, before grabbing Dershem’s apparently unauthorized speech. Clad in a rainbow flag and red graduation robes, Dershem quietly stands to the side as the principal pulls the mic from its stand before leaving with it in hand. 

This seems like it’s where the story ends, with Bryce Dershem taking his seat, followed by a ton of lawsuits and lost moments. Luckily, the audience was not having that.

Teachers, students, and parents all began to chant “let him speak” until someone approached the podium in order to replace Dershem’s microphone. Dershem was then able to recite his planned speech from memory, discussing his struggles with being queer-identifying, formerly anorexic, as well as formerly suicidal. The speech was deeply personal and urged those listening to take mental health seriously, believe in themselves, and support one another. 

After actually being able to hear the speech in full, it makes me wonder what made this speech so worth censoring. All Bryce Dershem did was voice the realities of his life and those of so many other people his age. Teenagers are queer. They deal with eating disorders and accepting their bodies. They have issues with their mental health. But according to Dershem, when seeking pre-approval for his speech, administrators told him that his queerness and mental health problems weren’t “relatable” to the rest of the students at his school. An administrator even went as far as to instruct him to write a speech instead of a “therapy session.” I don’t know if they’ve been paying attention, but Gen Z is in desperate need of a therapy session. 

Dershem seems to have delivered one hell of a therapy session, because the attempts at censoring him have actually had the opposite effect. Since June 17th, the day of his graduation, he has been brought to discuss the ordeal on Good Morning America, as well as having been commended by Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, for his "resilience and courage."

ADVERTISEMENT

The way that this has been received and handled is certainly indicative of the changing times and some pretty great proof that we must deny people the power to silence others. Literally.

Top Image: Screenshot Via Youtube

More From BUST

The Supreme Court Declined To Hear The Case Of Gavin Grimm, Securing A Major Win For Trans Rights

Olympian Activist Gwendolyn Berry Turns Her Back During National Anthem: "The Anthem Doesn't Speak For Me. It Never Has."

IKEA Unveiled Its New Love Seat Pride Collection—Twitter Has Some Thoughts

Leah Overstreet is a rising sophomore at Columbia University majoring in Creative Writing with a concentration in Women's and Gender Studies. She is a fan of strong opinions, questionable fashion choices, and independently owned bookstores. She loves to spend her time writing about the queer experience, pop culture, sex, and feminism (hopefully with the company of a snack or two… or three). You can follow her @Leah.Samoa on instagram.
Tags: Bryce Dershem , Eastern Regional Camden County High School , LGBTQIA , queer speech , mental health

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

cristian newman 7KHCNCddn2U unsplash 8c325

White Women Are Performatively Crying In A New TikTok Trend And It's Problematic as Hell

false positive 6f563

Ilana Glazer's film, 'False Positive,' Explores The Ultimate Horror Premise: Giving Birth For The Patriarchy

Screen Shot 2021 06 24 at 4.59.44 PM cca01

Britney Spears Calls For An End To Her Conservatorship, Says She Isn't Allowed To Marry And Have Kids

Screen Shot 2021 06 24 at 12.13.18 PM 0e234

Sha'Carri Richardson Is The Newest Olympian And The Fastest Woman In America: “I Just Want The World To Know That I’m That Girl”

jennifer burk ECXB0YAZ zU unsplash 7869a copy

Stop calling your body 'midsize,' says Internet. But it's less clear about why you shouldn't use the term

Screen Shot 2021 06 25 at 4.46.12 PM 650c9

The Internet Says Nate Is The True Villain of "The Devil Wears Prada" And That Miranda Is Just A Strong Woman—Here Are 5 Movies That Also Got it Wrong

4A8796B1 39CD 4490 97B5 493BA2CB9D5A a0bd0

Emilia Clarke Is Set To Release "M.O.M.: Mother of Madness," A New Comic Book Series About A Woman Who Gets Superpowers From Her Period

jenny slate af0ab

Jenny Slate's Film "The Sunlit Night" Is An Earnest And Honest Attempt At Translating Creative Thinking Onto The Screen: Review

SKOTT PeterStJames DSC06582 2384x4240 350dpi Tall 5b6d4

Swedish Pop Singer-Songwriter Skott Discusses The Inspiration Behind Her New EP "Chapter 1 (Acoustic)," Her Strong Folk Music Roots, And More: BUST Interview

images uploads gallery unnamed 48 eac01

Gavin Turek Discusses Her Album "Madame Gold" And Beams Brightly In Her Newest "Illusions" Video: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
View Full Calendar