It’s A Matter Of Life Or Death: Why We Must Teach Students About Dating Violence

Details
IN Feminism

sydney sims 3zgllN5P7Mc unsplash 881d8

Texas Governor Greg Abbott vetoed a bill aimed at requiring schools to educate kids about dating violence prevention; this education would occur once in middle school and twice in high school.

As reported by San Antonio Express-News, the “Christine Blubaugh Act” was named after a 16-year old girl who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2000. The bipartisan bill would have given students the education they need to see the warning signs of dating violence and how to handle it. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbott attempted to justify his veto by saying: “These are important subjects and I respect the Senate author’s good intentions, but the bill fails to recognize the right of parents to opt their children out of the instruction.” 

If dating violence awareness and education can save lives, why would parents opt their children out? 

People are scared of education, especially on a topic that is taboo in nature. These uncomfortable but important topics seem terrify parents who are blissfully ignorant on how their education system is failing their children. 

This debate on what schools can and should teach has been long-standing, with one of the most notable issues being sex. People avoid the mention of sex, especially in the education system, as if it is the plague. But what happened when school systems replaced abstinence-based sex education with factual-based sex ed? We saw a drastic drop in teen pregnancies and an increase in the practice of safe sex. Education was met with change, and this needs to occur with dating violence as well. 

There is no way to ensure that these conversations, on topics such as sex and dating, are happening in teen’s homes, so we must require them to happen in a classroom. Dating violence is an issue that sparks difficult conversations and cannot be met with avoidance. With 26% of women who have experienced some form of domestic violence saying that their first experience was before the age of 18, conversations need to happen; lives are at stake. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who have experienced dating violence at a young age are more likely to develop an unhealthy relationship with their body, perform poorly in school, and rely heavily on drugs and alcohol. They can also fall into the very dangerous domestic violence cycle. The relationships girls fall into at a young age have a major impact on their view of intimacy, and if these relationships are violent, this can lead to a tendency to fall into unhealthy future relationships.

Education on dating violence in schools is essential, and the rejection of this bill is a step in the totally wrong direction. Dating violence is a problem that plagues our youth and a part of the solution is education. Let’s move past the uncomfortable and towards the necessary. 

Top Photo by Sydney Sims on Unsplash

More from BUST

Evan Rachel Wood, Ashley Morgan Smithline, And At Least 13 Other Women Speak Out Against Marilyn Manson

I am a Victim of Sexual Coercion, Abuse, Stalking, and Harassment. This is My Story.

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Being Sexually Abused As a Minor In British Vogue Interview

Payton Toomey is an editorial intern at BUST and a student at the University of Arizona studying Journalism and Information Sciences and eSociety. She loves writing about mental health, feminism and pop culture. You can follow her on Twitter @PaytonToomey.
Tags: dating violence , abuse , education , high school , Texas , domestic violence awareness

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

kevin turcios uDCU8xA8C4g unsplash 3ec4e

WHO Discourages "Women of Childbearing Age" from Drinking and Women are Outraged

shane uchi eVrlbmVuM1o unsplash 860fd

Women launch class action suit against Pornhub for posting videos without their consent. Half were children at the time.

BUST Jameela Jamil ec0c4

Jameela Jamil Is Set To Star As Villain Titania In "She-Hulk," A New Marvel Series Coming To Disney+

gia woods d705c

Gia Woods Is The Queer Persian Pop Princess Of Our Playlist's Dreams! Her New Song "Enough Of You" Will Have You Dancing All Summer Long: BUST Interview

images uploads gallery MARZZ PRESS 1 9ae6e

Singer-Songwriter Marzz Discusses Her Debut EP "Love Letterz," Her Creative Process, And Being Co-signed By Timbaland: BUST Interview

anthony tran vXymirxr5ac unsplash a36bf

A New Study Shows Suicide Attempts Among Young Girls Have Risen 50% During the Pandemic—Here's How To Help

Queen of Wands Tarot 5f566

Channel Your Raw Sexual Energy And Fiery Femme Confidence From This Queen of Wands Tarot Playlist

Screen Shot 2021 06 22 at 3.01.39 PM 43e28

The New Victoria’s Secret Brand Ambassadors Are Gay, Trans, Plus-Size, BIPOC, And Driving Conservatives Insane

Logo of South Korean feminist website Megalia 56b56

In South Korea, An Itty Bitty Emoji — And Fragile Male Egos — Caused A Huge Backlash Against Feminism

octavia butler a761d

Happy Birthday, Octavia Butler! 4 Powerful Life Lessons From the Renowned Science Fiction And Afro-futuristic Feminist Writer

Upcoming Events

Queer|Art - LGBTQ+ Artist Programs
Mon Jun 28
Queer|Art - LGBTQ+ Artist Programs
Tue Jun 29
Queer|Art - LGBTQ+ Artist Programs
Wed Jun 30
Queer|Art - LGBTQ+ Artist Programs
Thu Jul 01
Queer|Art - LGBTQ+ Artist Programs
Fri Jul 02
View Full Calendar